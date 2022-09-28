U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to Surpass Value of US$ 10.6 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

·7 min read

  • Medtech companies keen on expanding product lines in wide-bore and open MRI systems with improved patient comfort; rising clinical adoption of high-field MRI and closed MRI creating new revenue streams in magnetic resonance imaging market

  • Untapped demand in Asia Pacific underpins sizable revenue potential for market players; demand among patients with spine surgeries presents lucrative avenues

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus on developing and commercializing MRI systems characterized with high accuracy as well as improved patient comfort will fuel future growth of magnetic resonance imaging market. Manufacturers are geared toward unveiling wide-bore systems for high field strength MRI systems to tap into the vast revenue potential. On the back of technological advancements in both closed-bore and open MRI systems, the magnetic resonance imaging market size is estimated to exceed US$ 10.6 Bn by 2031.

Transparency Market Research Logo
Transparency Market Research Logo

Rise in incidence of chronic diseases has spurred the need for MRI in various medical specialties. The TMR report authors have observed that many magnetic resonance imaging market manufacturers are witnessing ample opportunities in cancer treatment, which they are capitalizing on by offering new imaging technologies for tumors helping for cancer staging.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=191

The analysts opine that development of MRI systems that are suitable for claustrophobic and obese patients presents value-grab opportunities for medtech companies in magnetic resonance imaging market. Furthermore, manufacturers are also leaning on unveiling MRI systems that cater to pediatrics.

Key Findings of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Study

  • Preference of High-field MRI System Pivots Abundant Opportunities: High-field MRI systems have gained considerable adoption, particularly devices in the 1.5T - 3.0T range. The segment is anticipated to account for a leading share of in magnetic resonance imaging market during the forecast period of 2022-2031. Massive uptake in various applications can be attributed to attributes of faster scanning and high image resolution, among others. The study found that the use of high-field closed MRI systems will grow rapidly for detailed examinations of spine and orthopedics, since these offer remarkable image clarity.

  • R&D in MRI Systems Focusing on Patient Comfort to Enrich Market Prospects: Manufacturers in the magnetic resonance imaging market lean on ensuring devices in higher-field magnet category that cause less discomfort. Of note, this has nudged to make design advancements in wide-bore systems. In essence, focus on patient comfort on one hand and image clarity on the other will unlock promising frontiers.

  • Rising MRI of Spine Generating Substantial Revenues: Of the various key applications, the use of MRI for spine is widespread. The segment held the major market share in 2021. MRI has been widely used in the diagnosis of intervertebral disc disease. Prevalence of spinal injuries is generating lucrative opportunities in magnetic resonance imaging market.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=191

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Key Drivers

  • Rise in demand for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) procedures in elderly population is a key market driver, observed the TMR study. Increased prevalence of chronic conditions is steering the need for MRI for monitoring or diagnosing treatments for a wide range of medical specialties.

  • Continuous research and development of imaging equipment with emphasis on patient comfort has extended horizon for investments in the magnetic resonance imaging market. Of note, this is creating new value propositions for patients who are claustrophobic.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • The TMR study found that North America held a key market share in 2021. Presence of a massive target population has led companies to spur commercialization of various products. Stridently, the North America magnetic resonance imaging market witnessed new revenue streams on the back of rapid uptake of cutting-edge MRI technologies. Rise in number of MRI scans for various conditions in the U.S. has driven the expansion of the regional market.

  • Asia Pacific is a remarkably lucrative region in the global magnetic resonance imaging market. The study authors estimated its magnetic resonance imaging market share to be 27.5% in 2021. Market players have capitalized on untapped demand in the region, mainly fueled by rapidly aging population and growing healthcare spending in numerous developing countries.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=191

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Key Players

Medtech companies in magnetic resonance imaging market are leaning on leveraging the synergies of strategic partnerships with diagnostic imaging services providers. Most key firms are keen on product innovations and expanding their product portfolio in order to expand their market shares.

Some of the key players are AllTech Medical Systems, Magnetica, Esaote SpA, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and GE Healthcare.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Segmentation

  • Design

  • Device Type

  • Application

  • End-user

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Countries

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia & New Zealand

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

North America Safety Pen Needles Market: The North America safety pen needles market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.17 Bn by the end of 2031.

Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market: The global smart drug delivery systems market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 36 Bn by 2031 and to advance at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: The global thoracic drainage devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.23 Bn by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market: The global ultra-low temperature freezers market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 738.6 Mn by the end of 2031.

Foley Catheters Market: The global Foley catheters market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 2.2 Bn by the end of 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Optical Lens Edger Market: The global optical lens edger market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 812.8 Mn by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.00% from 2022 to 2031.

Bladder Scanners Market: The global bladder scanners market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 225 Mn by the end of 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Label-free Array Systems Market: The global label-free array systems market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

