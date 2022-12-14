U.S. markets closed

Magnetic Sensor Market to Hit USD 9 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read
Major magnetic sensor market participants include Honeywell International, Inc., Melexis, Diodes Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, ams AG, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, and NXP Semiconductors.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The magnetic sensor market valuation is poised to reach USD 9 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Robotics and automation are rapidly emerging as prominent trends in the manufacturing sector to increase overall operational efficiency and performance. These technologies are also used to lower labor costs while improving productivity, leading to better profit margins. Magnetic sensors are often used in industrial robots, autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), material handling robots, and robotic grippers for position, speed, and angle sensing applications.

The sales of smart home devices have picked up significant pace over the coming years, with the demand for energy-efficient and high-performing appliances growing steadily. The magnetic sensor market revenue suggests that this factor will spur the product installation in a variety of consumer electronic gadgets, including wireless security systems, smart door locks, and service robots.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2994


The magnetic sensor market size from TMR sensors segment will exceed USD 250 million by 2032. Some of the major benefits of tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) sensors in industrial applications include high output, great accuracy, low temperature drift, and minimal deterioration due to aging. In addition, the output of these sensors is 500 times higher than that of their hall element counterparts and they also consume less power, making them ideal for use in industrial operations.

The detection/NDT applications segment is expected to witness 5% growth rate through 2032. Power generation companies are increasing their dependence on Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) methods to identify structural deficiencies or potential weaknesses in their machines. This can help mitigate the occurrence of excessive downtime or loss of power generation capabilities. NDT inspection is also used for equipment requiring regular maintenance, such as oil rigs, pipelines, bridges, and trains as well as high-speed amusement park rides. The method is also used to ensure the efficiency and durability of the equipment while providing security, which may further encourage the necessity of magnetic sensors.

The North America magnetic sensor market accounted for USD 1 billion revenue in 2022. Early acceptance of new technologies is a prevalent trend among consumers in the region. According to the Consumer Technology Association, in January 2021, close to 89% (227 million) of households across the U.S. owned some form of smart home technology. The growth in the production of smart home appliances and IoT-connected solutions across the globe will thus create a high demand for magnetic sensors, in turn contributing to regional market development.

Some of the leading companies involved in the magnetic sensor market include Honeywell International, Inc., Melexis, Diodes Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, ams AG, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, and NXP Semiconductors, among many others. These companies are exploring various strategies to address the high requirement for magnetic sensors and other components, including the delivery of improved versions of their product offerings, as per the business needs.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2994

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2   Executive Summary

2.1    Magnetic sensor industry 3600 snapshots, 2018-2032

2.2    Business trends

2.2.1    Total Addressable Market (TAM), 2023 - 2032

2.3    Regional trends

2.4    Technology trends

2.5    Application trends

2.6    End-use trends

Chapter 3   Magnetic Sensor Market Insights

3.1    Introduction

3.2    COVID-19 impact

3.2.1    Global outlook

3.2.2    Impact by region

3.2.2.1   North America

3.2.2.2   Europe

3.2.2.3   Asia Pacific

3.2.2.4   Latin America

3.2.2.5   MEA

3.3    Russia-Ukraine war impact

3.4    Impact of U.S & China trade war

3.5    Magnetic sensor industry ecosystem analysis

3.5.1    Suppliers

3.5.2    Manufacturers

3.5.3    Distribution channel analysis

3.5.4    End use landscape

3.5.5    Vendor matrix

3.6    Profit margin analysis, 2022

3.7    Technology & innovation landscape

3.7.1    3D magnetic sensor technology

3.7.2    Evolution of squid sensors

3.8    Patent landscape

3.9    Key initiative & news

3.10    Regulatory landscape

3.10.1    International

3.10.2    North America

3.10.3    Europe

3.10.4    Asia Pacific

3.10.5    Latin America

3.10.6    MEA

3.11    Industry impact forces

3.11.1    Growth drivers

3.11.1.1    Proliferation of magnetic sensors in robotics and factory automation applications

3.11.1.2    Surge in deployment of magnetic sensors in space applications

3.11.1.3    Rising adoption of TMR technology in industrial applications

3.11.1.4    Increasing consumer electronics industry in Asia-Pacific

3.11.1.5    Development of 3D magnetic sensor

3.11.1.6    Rising applications of magnetic sensors in automotive applications

3.11.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.11.2.1    Effect of external factors on measurement accuracy

3.11.2.2    Sustainability issues in extreme environmental conditions

3.12    Investment portfolio

3.13    Growth potential analysis

3.14    Porter’s analysis

3.14.1    Threat of new entrant

3.14.2    Bargaining power of supplier

3.14.3    Bargaining power of buyer

3.14.4    Threat of substitution

3.14.5    Competitive rivalry

3.15    PESTEL analysis

3.15.1    Political

3.15.2    Economical

3.15.3    Social

3.15.4    Technological

3.15.5    Legal

3.15.6    Environmental

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


