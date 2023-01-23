U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.25
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,483.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,672.25
    -4.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.80
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.22
    +0.58 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.00
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0898
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.22
    -0.30 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2362
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0910
    +0.5520 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,895.35
    +19.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.18
    +39.16 (+8.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,790.00
    +19.41 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Magnetic Sensors Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Battery-Powered Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Sensors Market, By Technology, By Application, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global magnetic sensors market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

Using a magnetometer to measure the strength or direction of a magnetic field is a basic principle in almost all fields of technology. From weapons search to biomedical applications, the measurement of changes in the vicinity of magnetic sensors is a critical part of today's technology. Magnetic sensors are of different types.

The most common magnetic sensors are solid-state Hall Effect sensors. These devices detect the magnetic flux perpendicular to the surface of the chip and produce an electrical signal proportional to the strength of the applied magnetic field. In some applications with large magnetic field strength, Hall Effect sensors are used instead of traditional coils.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise in Regulations Regarding Energy Efficient Automobiles and Systems

  • Advent of Applications of Magnetic Sensors in Data Centers and Consumer Electronics

Restraints

  • Drop in Average Selling Costs of Sensors and Semiconductors

  • Outbreak of Covid-19 Influencing Electronics Industry

Opportunities

  • Increasing Demand for Battery-Powered Electric Vehicles

Key Features of the Study:

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • It profiles key players in the global magnetic sensors market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global magnetic sensors market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global magnetic sensors market

Detailed Segmentation:
Global Magnetic Sensors Market, By Technology

  • Hall Effect

  • Anisotropic Magneto Resistance (AMR)

  • Giant Magneto Resistance (GMR)

  • Tunneling Magneto Resistance (TMR)

  • Other Technologies

Global Magnetic Sensors Market, By Application

  • Automotive

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Industrial (apart from Automotive)

  • Other Applications

Global Magnetic Sensors Market, By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of the World

  • MEA

Company Profiles:

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Analog Devices

  • Crocus Technology

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Allegro Microsystems (Sanken Electric Company)

  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

  • NVE Corporation

  • NXP Semiconductors NV

  • Omron Corporation

  • STMicroelectronics NV

  • TDK Corporation

  • TE Connectivity Ltd

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Magnetic Sensors Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Magnetic Sensors Market , By Technology, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Magnetic Sensors Market , By Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Magnetic Sensors Market , By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4lb0r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnetic-sensors-market-report-2022-increasing-demand-for-battery-powered-electric-vehicles-presents-opportunities-301727405.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • The Secret Reason Behind ExxonMobil's Supercharged Returns

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is one of the largest integrated oil and gas companies on earth. And after more than a decade of poor returns, it's become a lean, mean cash-flow-generating machine. But it didn't come easy, and management has a secret weapon to boost returns for investors.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plummet — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Fidelity's 45% Rule: Should You Really Use It As a Guide to Retirement Savings?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Citadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel churned out a record $16 billion in profit for clients last year, outperforming the rest of the industry and one of history’s most successful financial plays.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Just Migh

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Oil Climbs as Traders Weigh China Demand Outlook, Russian Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose on expectations of rising demand in the wake of China’s reopening, while the US dollar eased and risks to Russian energy supplies came into sharper focus with fresh curbs looming.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis J

  • FTC asks court to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for launching new drug company

    US District Court Judge Denise Cote imposed a lifetime ban on Shkreli that prohibits him from participating in the pharmaceutical industry early last year.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Roth IRAs: Investing and Trading Do’s and Don’ts

    What can you invest in with a Roth IRA? What constitutes a prohibited transaction? Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of your Roth IRA.

  • How to Withdraw from Retirement When The Market Is Bad

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Are remote workers lazy? Experts weigh in on Elon Musk and Marc Benioff’s productivity problem

    Experts are conflicted on whether remote workers are more (or less) lazy than their in-office counterparts. Here's their advice for employers on increasing productivity.

  • SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF COMMISSIONING OF DENSE MEDIUM SEPARATION PROCESSING PLANT AND GO FORWARD LEADERSHIP AS IT EVOLVES TO LITHIUM PRODUCER

    SIGMA Lithium Corporation ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML), dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with environmentally and socially sustainable high-purity lithium, today announced initiation of commissioning of its dense medium separation processing plant, one month ahead of schedule. It also announces certain leadership changes as it evolves with commissioning and operational readiness for commercial production of Battery Grade Sustainable

  • These 3 Stock Exchanges Stand to Benefit From SEC Trading Reforms

    New rules proposed by the SEC could be the most significant change to the market in more than a decade.

  • How Can I Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Retirement Pension Payouts?

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Understanding 401(k) Withdrawal Rules

    Withdrawal rules for a 401(k) depend on your age and individuals incur a penalty for early distributions from an account.

  • Volkswagen keeping IPO option open for charging, energy business - division chief

    HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen's energy and charging division is keeping all options open for the long-term structure of the business, including a possible listing, the division's chief Elke Temme said in an interview with Reuters. The division, like all the carmaker's unlisted brands and its battery business PowerCo, is going through the motions of preparing for a listing as a training exercise instituted by Chief Executive Oliver Blume after the carmaker listed sportscar brand Porsche last year. The results of these exercises, which Volkswagen has dubbed 'virtual equity stories', will be presented internally on Thursday, an source who declined to be named told Reuters, with a view to sharing them externally at a capital markets day later this year.

  • Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25% - minister

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Apple Inc wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5%-7% now, the trade minister told a conference on Monday, as the iPhone maker continues to move its manufacturing away from China. "Apple, another success story," Piyush Goyal said, pitching India as a competitive manufacturing destination. Goyal did not say when Apple wants to meet the target.

  • Consulting Pay: What MBAs Earned In 2022

    B-school grads are seeing rising MBA pay in consulting, along with enticing perks, and increased opportunities. In consulting, organizations are still racking up record revenue. On the horizon, a reckoning is coming – a disruption that may favor undergraduates and specialists and leave MBAs behind and that may well impact MBA pay in consulting.

  • 401(k) vs. IRA: What’s the Difference?

    Employers can offer a 401(k), a SEP IRA, or SIMPLE IRA, while individuals can set up a traditional or Roth IRA. But the differences don’t stop there.

  • Zopa could let bank staff work abroad for more than half a year

    A British bank with more than 800,000 customers in the UK is exploring plans to allow staff to work more than half the year abroad as the shift to remote working shows no sign of slowing down.