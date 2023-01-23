Magnetic Sensors Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Battery-Powered Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Sensors Market, By Technology, By Application, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global magnetic sensors market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

Using a magnetometer to measure the strength or direction of a magnetic field is a basic principle in almost all fields of technology. From weapons search to biomedical applications, the measurement of changes in the vicinity of magnetic sensors is a critical part of today's technology. Magnetic sensors are of different types.

The most common magnetic sensors are solid-state Hall Effect sensors. These devices detect the magnetic flux perpendicular to the surface of the chip and produce an electrical signal proportional to the strength of the applied magnetic field. In some applications with large magnetic field strength, Hall Effect sensors are used instead of traditional coils.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Regulations Regarding Energy Efficient Automobiles and Systems

Advent of Applications of Magnetic Sensors in Data Centers and Consumer Electronics

Restraints

Drop in Average Selling Costs of Sensors and Semiconductors

Outbreak of Covid-19 Influencing Electronics Industry

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Battery-Powered Electric Vehicles

Key Features of the Study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

It profiles key players in the global magnetic sensors market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global magnetic sensors market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global magnetic sensors market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Magnetic Sensors Market, By Technology

Hall Effect

Anisotropic Magneto Resistance (AMR)

Giant Magneto Resistance (GMR)

Tunneling Magneto Resistance (TMR)

Other Technologies

Global Magnetic Sensors Market, By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial (apart from Automotive)

Other Applications

Global Magnetic Sensors Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

MEA

Company Profiles:

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices

Crocus Technology

Honeywell International Inc.

Allegro Microsystems (Sanken Electric Company)

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

NVE Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

Omron Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

TDK Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd

Texas Instruments Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Magnetic Sensors Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Magnetic Sensors Market , By Technology, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Magnetic Sensors Market , By Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Magnetic Sensors Market , By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

