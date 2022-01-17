U.S. markets closed

Magnetic Separator Market is set to reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read

Magnetic Separator Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global magnetic separator market is estimated to reach US$ 1.3 Bn in 2022. Increasing use of magnetic separators to remove unwanted particles during the metal recycling processes across diverse industries is propelling the demand in the market. Driven by this, the market valuation is set to reach US$ 1.7 Bn in 2029.

The global Magnetic Separator Market is estimated to witness modest growth in 2019, and reach a market value of around US$ 1,200 million, while registering a Y-o-Y growth rate of nearly 3.0% over that attained in 2018. Additionally, the global sales of magnetic separators are expected to be fuelled by growing mining and several processing industries across the globe. Robust customer demand for magnetic separators from recycling industry, chemical industry, and food and beverages industry is expected to propelling the growth of the magnetic separator market during the forecast period.

Magnetic separator is a type of separation and sorting equipment, mainly used for separating magnetic minerals mixed in non-magnetic minerals such as removal of metallic and ferrous materials from a mixture with the help of magnetic force.

Magnetic separators have significant applications in metal and mineral mining industry, recycling industry, food and beverages processing industry, chemical industry, steel industry, foundry industry, plastic industry, cement industry, water, and wastewater treatment, among others.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-56

Attribute

Details

Magnetic Separator Market Estimated Size in 2022

US$ 1.3 Bn

Magnetic Separator Market Projected Size in 2029

US$ 1.7 Bn

Magnetic Separator Market Historical CAGR (2014-2021)

2.9%

Magnetic Separator Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029)

3.8%

Oceania Emerging as a High Potential Storehouse of Opportunities

In the past five years, the Oceania region witnessed substantial growth in mineral production. In 2012, the Oceania region accounted for a share of 5.1% in the global mineral production, while in 2017, the Oceania region accounted for a share of more than 7.0%. Increasing mineral production in the region is expected to increase the demand for mineral sorting and separation equipment. Consequently, increasing the demand for magnetic separators.

The rising number of metallic contamination incidents in several food and beverage products have triggered a great demand for enhanced safety. Government authorities have formed several regulations to improve the operational safety and thus, there has been a greater demand for high performance magnetic separators in the food and beverages processing industry.

The East Asia market is expected to dominate the global magnetic separator market, owing to its relatively large consumption for separation and sorting equipment in mining and other industries. North America and Europe magnetic separator markets are expected to experience modest growth, owing to being mature magnetic separator markets.

Countries/regions such as Australia, Japan, India, Brazil, and ASEAN being at the forefront in the mining industry are expected to generate significant opportunities in the global magnetic separator market. Significant growth in demand for magnetic separators is also anticipated to be witnessed in countries of Middle East and Africa, owing to substantial requirement for separation and sorting equipment such as magnetic separators in mining, chemicals, cement, steel, and other industries.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-56

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Historical Data Available for

2014-2021

Market Analysis

US$ Mn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Product, Intensity, Material Type, Cleaning Type, End-use Industry, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, brand share analysis, competition intelligence, DROT analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

Influx of Application Opportunities in ‘Recycling’ to Favor Demand Growth

On the basis of intensity type, the high gradient segment is foreseen to experience substantial growth in the magnetic separator market. However, owing to its low cost and high demand, the low intensity type magnetic separator segment is expected to account for a prominent volume share in the global magnetic separator market. On the basis of product type, pulley separator sales are expected to witness a growth of approx. 4.0 percent during the forecast period, which is mostly driven by its increasing applications in several industries with the primary intention of preventing metallic contamination.

By material type, dry type magnetic separator is considered more into demand among the customers. The segment is expected to account for more than two third of the total market during the forecast period. By cleaning type, self-cleaning magnetic separator is considered more into demand among customers. The segment is expected to account for more than two third of the total market during the forecast period. On the basis of end-use industry, owing to increasing concern towards recycling of waste, scrap metal, and other materials, the recycling end-use industry segment is expected to project maximum growth during the forecast period.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-56

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the magnetic separator market are Eriez Manufacturing Co, Nippon Magnetics, Inc., LONGi Magnet Co., Ltd, Metso Corporation, Outotec Oyj, Noritake Co., Limited, A AND A MAGNETICS, INC, SLon Magnetic Separator Ltd., KANETEC CO.,LTD., Shandong Huate Magnet Technology Co., Ltd, Douglas Manufacturing Co., and Inc., among others.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Permanent Magnet Generators Market - Permanent magnet generators are widely used in small wind turbines. These days, they are also being used in large offshore and onshore wind turbines. These generators are superior replacements of traditional induction motors and can easily be attached with diesel generators, turbines and hybrid vehicles.

Magnetic Bearing Market - Magnetic bearings offer reduced transportation cost and better supply management. These advantages propel the demand for this market, and hence act as key drivers for the industry.

Magnetic Stripe Readers Market - Digitalization, need for secured financial transactions, prioritization and authentication of information access across enterprises, increasing spread of e-commerce and point of sale transaction through card swipe feature are some of the underlying trends supporting firm sales growth of magnetic stripe readers across the globe.

Clean Steam Separator Market - The prime factor boosting the growth in the global Clean Steam Separators market is the rising demand for power across developing nations of Asia Pacific. As coal still remains the most dominant fuel for power generation, demand for steam separators will continue to rise.

Droplet Separator Market - The manufacturers of the semiconductor and electronics devices along with the market participants in the solar sector will highly depend upon the Droplet Separator to ensure cost efficient treatment of the contaminated waste gases produces.

Screw Conveyor Market - According to latest research findings, Screw Conveyor market is expected to record 6%-8% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Demand for the product will witness higher growth recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.

Right Angle Fastener Market - According to assessment, the right angle fastener market is projected to witness growth over 4% to 6% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Slurry Valves Market - According to research, the Slurry Valves market is projected to expand between 4% and 8% CAGR during the 2021 to 2031 assessment period.

Storm Surge Barriers Market - According to research estimates, the Storm Surge Barriers market is anticipated to exhibit promising growth between 3% and 4% during the tenure of 2021 to 2031.

Trencher Attachment Market - Insights revealed by the study on the Trencher Attachment market portray substantial gains, with the market expanding at a healthy CAGR of 6% to 7% from 2021 to 2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-magnetic-separator-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/global-magnetic-separator-market


