Has Magni-Tech Industries Berhad (KLSE:MAGNI) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's (KLSE:MAGNI) stock up by 3.7% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Magni-Tech Industries Berhad is:

12% = RM104m ÷ RM834m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.12.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 8.1%. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in flat growth for Magni-Tech Industries Berhad in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 23% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Magni-Tech Industries Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Magni-Tech Industries Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 32% (meaning the company retains68% of profits) in the last three-year period, Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's earnings growth was more or les flat. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Magni-Tech Industries Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 35% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 13% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Magni-Tech Industries Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

