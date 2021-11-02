U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,606.75
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,825.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,871.00
    -23.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,359.20
    +4.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.23
    -0.82 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.31 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5630
    -0.0120 (-0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    16.47
    +0.21 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7690
    -0.2290 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,309.79
    +1,445.38 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,547.03
    +83.52 (+5.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.84
    -39.78 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Magnify raises $6M for its post-sales orchestration platform

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

In many companies, post-sales can be a bit of a haphazard process, with customer success, marketing and product teams all trying to figure out how to provide the best service to new and existing customers. With limited resources, that often means focusing on a few customers. Magnify aims to automate more of this process so that companies can reach more of their customers to drive product usage, adoption and retention. The Seattle, Washington- and Bend, Oregon-based platform today announced that it has raised a $6 million seed round from Madrona Venture Group, Decibel Partners and a number of Pacific Northwest-based SaaS executives.

Magnify was incubated at Madrona Venture Labs. Madrona managing director (and former Concur CEO) Steve Singh was instrumental in getting the company off the ground and will join it as Chairman of the Board.

Magnify CEO Joshua_Crossman
Magnify CEO Joshua_Crossman

Magnify CEO Joshua_Crossman

The company was founded by Joshua Crossman, whose experience in executive-level post-sales roles at BrightEdge, QuinStreet and, most recently, Chef taught him a thing or two about how the industry works.

"The amazing thing about customer success is you have this remarkable set of people that are doing heroic work to try and drive product and adoption -- and they're talking to a tenth of the users -- or two or three percent of the users. And you've got the marketing teams off doing their great work, you've got the product teams doing their great work. And the [customer success] and sales organizations are acting as that integration layer. They're stitching it all together," he said.

The idea behind Magnify then, he explained, is to help companies to reach the large majority of customers who don't get customer success interactions under the current system. "With product led growth and everything else, we give a set of tools to the product and success team to create a unified customer experience," Crossman said.

It's still early days for Magnify's product and the team spent the last few months building out the initial feature set and launching a few initial pilots. But at the core of Magnify is a no-code experience that integrates customer touchpoints (think email, webinars, support tickets etc.) to automate more of the customer lifecycle.

Magnify solves a massive problem in the software industry, and I’m deeply excited about its potential to transform the customer lifecycle," said Singh. "Growth and value creation for software companies is directly tied to reducing churn and increasing product adoption, and the teams running those efforts need the benefits of the modern tech stack."

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • J&J, Teva Beat $50 Billion Opioid Case in First Industry Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and other former opioid makers scored the pharmaceutical industry’s first win in the sprawling four-year litigation over the drugs, defeating a lawsuit by local governments in California that claimed they created a public-health crisis through misleading marketing.Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson in Santa Ana on Monday rejected claims that units of J&J, Teva, Endo International Plc and Abbvie Inc.’s Allergan Plc duped doctors

  • Iron Ore Prices in China Plunge. These Stocks Are Tumbling Too.

    Steel output in China, the world's second-largest economy, fell in late October to the lowest level since March 2020.

  • Amazon's 'most important investment' right now, according to a bullish analyst

    Amazon missed earnings estimates in the third quarter and is expecting more pain in the near term, which one analyst says are a sign that the company is spending now to set itself up for more upside later on.

  • BP shares drop despite $1.25bn share buyback pledge

    The company has already completed a $1.4bn share buyback this year.

  • Higher inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • Sinking Auto Steel Demand Reveals Cracks in Robust U.S. Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The record steel rally is starting to show early signs of cooling, with one top U.S. producer scouring for buyers to take over abandoned orders of high-end metal used by automakers.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Wa

  • CSX streamlines hiring process as it looks to beef up workforce

    In the midst of a labor shortage and myriad supply chain issues, CSX CEO Jim Foote realized something had to change in order for the Jacksonville-based railroad to meet its hiring goals. The answer: streamline its hiring process, cutting the pre-employment process from four months to two. “(We were) advertising, then screening, then — in our business — drug testing, then doing other aptitude testing,” Foote said in a conversation with the Business Journal, calling the previous method cumbersome.

  • Clorox beats Q1 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre provides the key numbers from Clorox's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Oil and gas price surge turns BP into a 'cash machine'

    Surging oil and gas prices as economies reopen amid the global gas supply crunch have produced booming profits for BP.

  • New Yorkers Are In for 24% Heating Bill Increase This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers are in for a 24% increase in their heating bills this winter as a global natural gas shortage is sending prices for the fuel surging. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeUtility Consolidated Ediso

  • J&J, Costco settle lawsuits over recalled sunscreen

    Johnson & Johnson and Costco Wholesale Corp have reached a tentative agreement to settle lawsuits over the presence of a cancer-causing substance in several recalled J&J sunscreen products. Lawyers for the companies and for plaintiffs suing over the Neutrogena and Aveeno-branded aerosol sunscreen products disclosed the settlement in a court filing in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida federal court on Friday, without revealing its terms. They said they expected to submit the settlement for court approval by Nov. 19.

  • Conocophillips beats profit estimates on crude price rally

    Oil prices have climbed nearly 63% since the beginning of the year, driven by a rise in global demand and on supply bottlenecks, pushing Brent above $86 to its highest in nearly three years. The company, which agreed to buy Royal Dutch Shell's Permian basin assets in September, said its production, excluding Libya, rose 41.36% to 1.51 million barrel of oil equivalent (boe) per day in the third quarter. It expects current-quarter production to stand between 1.53 million boe per day and to 1.57 million boe per day, excluding Libya as well as impacts from the pending Shell Permian acquisition.

  • Coca-Cola to purchase full stake in BodyArmor

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick discuss Coca-Cola's upcoming acquisition of BodyArmor.&nbsp;

  • Cummins CEO on Carbon Reduction Tech, Chip Shortage

    Tom Linebarger, chairman and chief executive officer at Cummins Inc., discusses his firm's investments in carbon-reduction technologies, hydrogen's role as a green energy source, and measures to address the semiconductor shortage on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Top REITs for November 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • Africa’s Crackdown on Informal Gold Miners Spreads to Mali

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsMali is getting closer to bringing in new rules to better control artisanal gold mining and overtake South Africa as the continent’s second-biggest prod

  • What to expect in the 2022 used car market

    Since the beginning of 2020, used car prices are up a staggering 40%. When will it stop?