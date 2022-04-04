U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,582.64
    +36.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,921.88
    +103.61 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,532.55
    +271.05 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.44
    +4.33 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.60
    +1.32 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.40
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    +0.07 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    -0.0072 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7600
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,408.27
    -615.18 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.93
    +5.68 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Magnite to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022

Magnite, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • MGNI

NEW YORK, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, will announce its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Live conference call

Toll free number:

(844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 902-6511 (for international callers)

Passcode:

Ask to join the Magnite conference call

Simultaneous audio webcast

http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”

Conference call replay

Toll Free number:

(877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 317-0088 (for international callers)

Passcode:

1117246

Webcast link:

http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003
nkormeluk@magnite.com



