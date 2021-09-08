U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.22
    -6.81 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,035.00
    -65.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,278.92
    -95.41 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.36
    -27.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.33
    +0.98 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    -4.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.31 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    -0.0390 (-2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2400
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,437.67
    -476.42 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.70
    +0.23 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Magnite to Webcast Investor Day September 15, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Magnite, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform and CTV leader, will webcast its Investor Day on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 11 am to 2 pm eastern time.

Speakers to include:

  • Michael Barrett, President & CEO

  • Adam Soroca, Chief Product Officer

  • J. Allen Dove, Chief Technology Officer

  • Katie Evans, Chief Operating Officer

  • Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer - CTV

  • Joe Prusz, Chief Revenue Officer – DV+

  • David Day, CFO

  • Nick Kormeluk, SVP IR & Real Estate

Webcast Details

http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. In April 2021 we acquired SpotX to further enhance our CTV business and better help our clients in this rapidly growing market. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, mile-high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003
nkormeluk@magnite.com


Recommended Stories

  • ACM Research Stock Sees Big Jump In Relative Strength

    When building your watchlist, focus on stocks with an 80 or higher RS Rating. ACM Research now meets that criteria, with an increase from 63 to 89 Wednesday. Is ACM Research stock on your radar? When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength.

  • Domino's Pizza, IBD Stock Of The Day, Delivers Early Buy Signal

    Domino's Pizza is IBD Stock Of The Day. DPZ stock rose, flashing an early buy signal as it works on a new base.

  • Commercial EV Maker Xos Completes Merger with SPAC NextGen Acquisition Corp.

    By Jarrett Banks Xos, Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “XOS” on Aug. 20 after completing its merger with NextGen Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NGAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. IPO Edge sat down with Dakota Semler co-founder, […]

  • Is Pinterest Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Pinterest revealed both the good and bad aspects of the Covid-19 crisis when it reported second-quarter results that showed a surge in revenue but a warning of slower user growth ahead.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 2 Key Stocks Could Crush the Market's Hopes Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to open mixed on Wednesday morning, as investors once again tried to balance the bullish and bearish factors at play on Wall Street. Both UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) were down sharply in premarket trading, and their combined negativity could eat away at some of the bullishness that's been pervasive in the investing community lately.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller is presently placed on the 231st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of 500 most wealthy individuals in […]

  • Bitcoin hovers around $46K, SEC threatens to sue Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Bitcoin's latest moves after El Salvador became the first country to make Bitcoin it's national currency as well as discuss the SEC's threats to sue Coinbase over the cryptocurrency exchange platform's lending plans.

  • Could The Trade Desk Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a goldmine for long-term investors. Shares of the digital advertising technology (ad-tech) company are up more than 4,000% from its (split-adjusted) IPO price of $1.80in 2016. Fellow Fool Brian Stoffel defines a millionaire-making stock as one that can return 10 times its value in 20 years.

  • 3 major companies just fired a warning shot at stock market bulls

    Stock market bulls should give a read to new financial warnings from three well-known companies: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries and PulteGroup.

  • Why Smartsheet Stock Just Dropped 10%

    Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), a provider of workflow automation software, had tumbled 10.6% by 9:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite reporting an earnings beat Tuesday night. As it turned out, Smartsheet lost only $0.05 per share, and its sales beat expectations, rising 44% year over year to $131.7 million. CEO Mark Mader noted "the continued rapid adoption of our platform in new deals and expansion within existing customers," pointing out that subscription revenue growth (recurring revenue) was even a bit better than revenue growth overall, up 45%.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light...

  • 3 Downtrodden Stocks Poised for a Comeback

    What do package delivery leader FedEx (NYSE: FDX), solar titan Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and media magnate Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), all have in common? Here's why FedEx, Enphase, and Disney are three down-in-the-dumps stocks worth buying now. Both companies were able to capitalize on the surge in residential deliveries as folks stayed away from in-person stores and shopped online instead.