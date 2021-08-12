U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.91
    +5.21 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,426.13
    -58.84 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,782.84
    +17.70 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.23
    -13.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.17
    -0.08 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.20
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.39 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3710
    +0.0320 (+2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0052 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3940
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,192.04
    -2,301.93 (-4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.36
    -55.22 (-4.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Magnolia Capital's Microcap Portfolio Yields Unprecedented Returns for the Month of July

·3 min read

The Industry-Leading Financial Services Firm Continues Their Unwavering Commitment to Transparency with Published Performance Highlights for July

SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Capital, the industry-leading Asia Pacific-focussed financial services firm, is proud to report that July was a strong month for the Magnolia Capital Emerging Companies Microcap Fund 1 ("MCECF"), with returns of ~10% compared to ~0.7% returns by the Benchmark Index (S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index). MCECF's outperformance of the Benchmark Index by ~9% was largely due to a significant milestone achieved by one of the portfolio companies (cumulative returns of ~197%1 since inception).

In July, gains in the oil & gas, mining and telecom sectors diminished the effects of the decline we saw in the ITES and healthcare technology However, we expect recovery over the coming months as a number of our investments continue to scale up and improve profit margins globally. We also expect that equity markets will remain exposed to a short-term correction, with possible triggers including the increase in global coronavirus cases, lockdown in the Australian states and the fear of inflation among investors.

The July results demonstrate a strong start for MCECF's first month of FY22, building on MCECFs FY21 results where it finished the financial year up 117% and outperformed the Benchmark index by ~84%. Overall, FY21 was a strong year for the MCECF even when the equity markets and economy had to face health and economic challenges brought about by COVID-19.

MCECF's Chief Investment Officer Mitchell Atkins commented, "We are extremely proud of our results during this extremely volatile and uncertain market and are thankful that our investors continued to trust Magnolia throughout the period. We are looking forward to the next 12 months and continuing to outperform our benchmark."

The Magnolia Capital Emerging Companies Microcap Fund 1 is focused on investing in companies with a market capitalisation of less than A$500 million.

To receive a copy of the July Portfolio Update or to learn more about Magnolia Capital, please visit: www.magnoliacapital.com.au or contact investor@magnoliacapital.com.au

About Magnolia Capital

Founded in 2015, Magnolia Capital Pty Ltd and its related entities (MC) provides a premium range of fixed income, equities and advisory products and services to High Net Worth and Family Office Wholesale Clients by virtue of its extensive referral network, access to a strong deal flow and the broad industry experience of its staff. MC is an Asia Pacific-focussed financial services business, operating through its five offices located in Sydney, Central Coast (NSW), Melbourne, Hong Kong and Singapore. To date, MC has facilitated over $1.5b worth of transactions.

Mitchell Atkins is the founder and sole shareholder of MC with a wide range of financial services experiences obtained whilst working for large and boutique financials firms around the world. He and the MC team act as trusted investment advisors for clients located around Asia and beyond.

Website: www.magnoliacapital.com.au

For press inquiries: info@magnoliacapital.com.au or 1300 160 792

Related Images

capital-logo.jpg
Capital Logo
Magnolia Capital Logo

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnolia-capitals-microcap-portfolio-yields-unprecedented-returns-for-the-month-of-july-301354119.html

SOURCE Magnolia Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Palantir revenue jumps, eBay sees growth slowdown, Bumble raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman break down some of Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Palantir raising its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook after seeing a 49% revenue jump in its second quarter, eBay forecasting a Q2 revenue below estimates as e-commerce sees a decline in customer traffic, Sonos raising its outlook after posting a surprise profit, and Bumble enduring through concerns about the Delta variant as user activity continues to surge causing company to increases its guidance.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Root, Inc. (ROOT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ROOT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why LifeStance Health Group Stock Is Crashing Today

    Mental health services have been one of Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) strongest growth drivers over the past several quarters. As a focused provider of in-person and online mental health services, investors were expecting a strong performance from LifeStance Health after it raised over $800 million in an IPO this June. During the first three months of 2021, LifeStance Health's operations lost less than $1 million after bringing in $143 million in top-line revenue.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Alibaba's Latest Earnings

    The Q1 2022 report suggests the Chinese tech giant is well-positioned to sustain its growth over the coming quarters.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Time to Sell TAL Education (TAL)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.07% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a +7.11% return for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Micron stock heads for worst day since March 2020 amid looming fears about memory cycle

    The party in the memory market could be coming to an end, and that's weighing on shares of Micron Technology Inc. Thursday.

  • Why Palantir Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) surged on Thursday after the data analytics leader delivered strong second-quarter growth metrics. As of 12:50 p.m. EDT, Palantir's stock price was up more than 10%. Palantir's revenue rose 49% year over year to $376 million, fueled by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?

    Cloudflare's (NYSE: NET) stock rallied to all-time highs after the content delivery network (CDN) and cybersecurity services provider posted its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Cloudflare expects its revenue to rise 44%-45% year-over-year in the third quarter, then grow 46%-48% for the full year. Both top-line estimates exceeded Wall Street's expectations, but Cloudflare's bottom-line estimates -- which call for adjusted net losses for both the third quarter and full year -- were weaker than expected.

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 28 cents a share, in line with expectations, resulting in a 3.7% yield based on its closing price Wednesday of $29.93.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.

  • 3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Every now and then, a worthy name goes "on sale" or suffers a full pullback by virtue of a stock's temporary lackluster performance. With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of three bargain stocks for promising companies that you can buy today at a below-average valuation. Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) isn't exactly a household name, but if it rings a bell, there's a reason.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    In 1996, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan gave a speech warning of irrational exuberance in the stock market. Trying to time the stock market might be the most difficult -- and least successful -- way to invest. Despite a stock price that keeps rising, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is giving investors this rare opportunity.