Magnolia Medical Appoints Industry Veteran, Joseph Bishop, as the Senior Vice President of Operations and Product Development

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc., inventors of Steripath®, the only FDA 510(k)-cleared device platform indicated to reduce blood culture contamination for sepsis testing,1 today announced the addition of Joseph Bishop to the executive leadership team as Senior Vice President of Operations and Product Development.

Mr. Bishop brings extensive and diverse medical device experience to Magnolia Medical. He is a proven innovator that has successfully employed his broad-based expertise in operations, business development, strategic planning, and research and development to create and scale new, high value markets in the medical technology sector.

Prior to joining Magnolia Medical, Bishop served as Vice President of Operations and R&D for Vascular Dynamics, an emerging growth medical technology company focused on innovative implantable devices to address the unmet need for patients with uncontrolled hypertension. Prior, Bishop was a member of the Executive Leadership Team at Suneva Medical Corporation where he was accountable for strategy and execution of all Operations and Research and Development activities.

Bishop also previously served as President and CEO of Onset Medical Corporation, leading the company from early concept phase to successful commercialization and ultimately, to Onset's acquisition by Terumo Medical Corporation. Following the acquisition, Bishop remained with Onset/Terumo an additional 4 years as the COO. Before Onset, Bishop served as Vice President of Research and Development for Endologix, Inc. and held management and engineering positions at Radiance Medical Systems, CardioVascular Dynamics Inc., and Guidant (Advanced Cardiovascular Systems).

In his role as a member of the Magnolia Medical executive leadership team, Bishop is responsible for the Operations, Product Development, Quality Assurance, and Regulatory Affairs teams.

"Joe is an outstanding addition to our executive team. With decades of demonstrated leadership success, Joe has an exceptional track record creating, developing, and rapidly growing new medical technology platforms," said Greg Bullington, CEO and co-founder of Magnolia Medical. "Joe's broad and deep expertise in operations, supply chain, regulatory, quality, and R&D makes him the ideal member of our team as we continue to expand commercially and strengthen our product and technology platform focus."

"I feel very fortunate to be part of such a dynamic and innovative team that is establishing a new standard of care for sepsis testing accuracy," said Bishop. "I look forward to leading and supporting the continued development of innovative solutions for accurate and timely sepsis diagnosis, as well as additional testing categories where we can deliver significant value to patients and our hospital customers."

Blood cultures are essential in diagnosing bloodstream infections, including sepsis, identifying the specific pathogen causing the infection and, based on the results, determining what type of antimicrobial is appropriate to treat the patient. The problem with the test lies within the collection process. During venipuncture, skin fragments containing viable microorganisms are often dislodged and collected with the blood specimen. These organisms contaminate the sample and cause the patient to receive a false-positive result. Decades of research shows that false-positive blood culture results routinely lead to unnecessary and prolonged use of toxic broad-spectrum antibiotics which can have significant downstream clinical and cost consequences.

Steripath, a sterile vein-to-bottle or vein-to-syringe closed-system device, solves the issue by diverting and sequestering skin microbes that most commonly cause contamination, helping to ensure specimen integrity and accurate test results. Steripath has demonstrated clinical and cost-effectiveness in 20 studies including six peer-reviewed publications with sustained results of zero or near-zero blood culture contamination rates, and up to a 12-fold decrease in false-positive CLABSIs.2 This data demonstrating the clinical performance of Steripath validates that patient harm resulting from false positive sepsis diagnoses can be prevented.

Magnolia Medical Technologies develops, manufactures, and markets innovative blood and bodily fluid collection devices to facilitate significant improvements in the accuracy, consistency, and predictability of critical laboratory tests. Magnolia Medical invented and patented the Initial Specimen Diversion Technique (ISDT™) and Device (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. The company has amassed an intellectual property portfolio including more than 100 issued method, apparatus, and design patents with more than 70 additional patent applications pending. For more information, visit www.magnolia-medical.com.

