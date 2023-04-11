Magnum Berhad (KLSE:MAGNUM) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Magnum Berhad (KLSE:MAGNUM), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Magnum Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = RM206m ÷ (RM3.5b - RM393m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Magnum Berhad has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Hospitality industry average of 5.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Magnum Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Magnum Berhad.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about Magnum Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 11%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Magnum Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Magnum Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Magnum Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 24% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Magnum Berhad that you might find interesting.

While Magnum Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

