Magnum Berhad (KLSE:MAGNUM) insiders have significant skin in the game with 38% ownership

A look at the shareholders of Magnum Berhad (KLSE:MAGNUM) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 38% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Magnum Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

KLSE:MAGNUM Ownership Breakdown December 19th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Magnum Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Magnum Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Magnum Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

KLSE:MAGNUM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 19th 2023

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Magnum Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Surin Upatkoon with 34% of shares outstanding. With 4.6% and 3.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, MWE Holdings Berhad and Shan Hijauan Sdn Bhd are the second and third largest shareholders.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Magnum Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Magnum Berhad. Insiders have a RM600m stake in this RM1.6b business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 35% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Magnum Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 15%, of the Magnum Berhad stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Magnum Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Magnum Berhad you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

