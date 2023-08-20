Magnum Berhad (KLSE:MAGNUM) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At MYR0.02

Magnum Berhad (KLSE:MAGNUM) will increase its dividend on the 13th of September to MYR0.02, which is 33% higher than last year's payment from the same period of MYR0.015. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 4.3%.

Magnum Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Magnum Berhad's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 45.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.20 total annually to MYR0.05. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 75% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Earnings per share has been sinking by 12% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Magnum Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Magnum Berhad's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Magnum Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

