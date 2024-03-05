Magnum Berhad (KLSE:MAGNUM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Magnum Berhad (KLSE:MAGNUM) has announced that the dividend on 22nd of March will be increased to MYR0.02, which will be 33% higher than last year's payment of MYR0.015 which covered the same period. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 5.2%.

Magnum Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Magnum Berhad's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 27.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 46%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.20 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.06. This works out to a decline of approximately 70% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.4% per year. Magnum Berhad is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Magnum Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

