Magnus Financial Group Announces Jonathan Rodriquez Has Joined the Firm as Vice President, Client Relationship Manager

Magnus Financial Group LLC
·1 min read

Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Jonathan Rodriquez has joined the firm as Vice President, Client Relationship Manager.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Jonathan Rodriquez has joined the firm as Vice President, Client Relationship Manager.

Prior to joining Magnus, Jonathan was a Portfolio Associate with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management for six years. While at Morgan Stanley, he supported multiple financial advisors and investment teams where he catered to the unique needs of each business partner. His role there primarily encompassed account openings, maintenance, placing trades and processing money movement requests. Prior to Morgan Stanley, he served as an Investment Specialist at National Securities Corporation, a full-service brokerage firm.

"Jonathan joins the Magnus team following the recent addition of Senior Managing Director, Sharon Hayut, CFP®, CDFA®" stated Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, CEO of Magnus, adding, "he worked closely with Sharon at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and his transition to Magnus will provide another seasoned investment professional to our growing team."

Jonathan received his Bachelor of Science in Business Management at St. John's University. He previously maintained securities Series 7, 63 and 66 registrations.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that supports a variety of departments including investment & insurance operations, research and trading, compliance and marketing.

Media Contact:

Thomas Barber
Phone: 800-339-1367

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


