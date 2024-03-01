Magontec (ASX:MGL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of A$0.006

Magontec Limited's (ASX:MGL) investors are due to receive a payment of A$0.006 per share on 30th of April. The dividend yield is 3.2% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Magontec

Magontec Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, Magontec's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 10.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 225%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Magontec Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The payments haven't really changed that much since 2 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Magontec's earnings per share has shrunk at 10% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Our Thoughts On Magontec's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Magontec is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 4 warning signs for Magontec that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.