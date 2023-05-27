Magyar Bancorp Insider Ups Holding By 14% During Year \

Looking at Magyar Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MGYR ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Magyar Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Michael Lombardi made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$253k worth of shares at a price of US$12.79 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$10.10 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Michael Lombardi was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Magyar Bancorp insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$7.0m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Magyar Bancorp Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Magyar Bancorp insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Magyar Bancorp insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Magyar Bancorp. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Magyar Bancorp that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

