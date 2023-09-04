Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING) Pays A RM0.03 Dividend In Just Three Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Mah Sing Group Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.03 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.03 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Mah Sing Group Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of MYR0.805. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Mah Sing Group Berhad paying out a modest 37% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Mah Sing Group Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 6.0% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Mah Sing Group Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 8.6% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Mah Sing Group Berhad has seen its dividend decline 5.1% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Mah Sing Group Berhad? Mah Sing Group Berhad has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So while Mah Sing Group Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Mah Sing Group Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

