Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING) has announced that the dividend on 21st of September will be increased to MYR0.03, which will be 13% higher than last year's payment of MYR0.0265 which covered the same period. The payment will take the dividend yield to 5.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Mah Sing Group Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Mah Sing Group Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 31.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0507, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.03. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.1% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. In the last five years, Mah Sing Group Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 9.9% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Mah Sing Group Berhad will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Mah Sing Group Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

