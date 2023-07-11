Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.03

Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 21st of September to MYR0.03, which will be 13% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of MYR0.0265. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 4.7%.

Mah Sing Group Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Mah Sing Group Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 34.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 30%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0507 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.03. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.1% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Mah Sing Group Berhad has seen earnings per share falling at 9.9% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Mah Sing Group Berhad will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Mah Sing Group Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Mah Sing Group Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

