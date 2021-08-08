Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating Officer

Maha is pleased to announce that Alan Johnson, member of the Management Group, assumes the role of the Company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. Alan joined the Company in September of 2019 in the capacity of the Vice President of Operations, and his responsibilities will continue to support Maha as it enters this next phase of its growth plans.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17:00 CET on 8 August, 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Lindvall (CEO)

Tel: +46 8 611 05 11

jonas@mahaenergy.ca



Victoria Berg (Investor Relations)

Tel: +46 8 611 05 11

victoria@mahaenergy.ca



About Maha

Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates four oil fields: Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois Basin in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ( MAHA-A ). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca



