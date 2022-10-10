U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,629.75
    +4.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,282.00
    +22.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,011.00
    +26.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.90
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.74
    -0.39 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.40
    +4.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.70
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9721
    +0.0012 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    +1.09 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1090
    +0.0034 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7290
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,035.08
    -470.56 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.93
    -12.20 (-2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,599.54
    -516.57 (-1.91%)
     

Maharashtra: Daily digital detox to help Indian villagers talk

Imran Qureshi - BBC Hindi
·4 min read
Two children playing on a mobile phone
Vadgaon village found that its children had become dependent on TV and mobile internet

A village in India's Maharashtra state has declared "independence" from two modern-day addictions - television and mobile internet. At least, for a couple of hours every day.

A siren goes off at 7pm every evening in Vadgaon village in Sangli district, an indication to all residents to switch off their TV sets and mobile phones.

The two instruments of "addiction" can be switched on when the village council sounds the siren again at 8.30pm.

"We decided at the village meeting on 14 August - the eve of India's Independence Day - that we needed to stop this addiction," Vijay Mohite, president of the village council, told BBC Hindi. "From the next day, all television sets and mobiles were shut down when the siren went off."

Vadgaon has a population of about 3,000 people, made up largely of farmers and sugar mill workers.

Mr Mohite said children had become dependent on TV and mobile phones for online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic. As educational institutions reopened this year, children returned to regular classes in schools and colleges.

"But they returned [from class] to either play on their mobile phones or sit and watch television," he said, adding that many adults were also spending too much time on their devices and not talking to each other.

Vandana Mohite (not related to Vijay Mohite) said she was finding it difficult to supervise her two children "because they would be focused completely on playing with the phone or watching TV".

"Since this new norm began, it is far easier for my husband to return home from work and help them study and I can peacefully do my work in the kitchen," she added.

Children sit in front of a TV
Many in the village were reluctant to agree to a digital detox every evening

But it was not easy for the village council to get everyone to agree with the idea of a digital detox.

Mr Mohite said initially, when the council discussed the issue and a proposal was taken to the villagers, men scoffed at the idea.

The council then gathered the village women, who were open enough to admit that they could get drawn into watching a lot of TV serials and agreed that the entire village should shut down television and mobiles for a few hours.

Another meeting of the council was held and it was decided that a siren would be installed above the village temple.

The decision was not easy to implement. As the siren went off, council staff and groups of villagers had to go around, urging people to switch off their TVs and mobile phones.

"[Now], the decision has finally been implemented fully across the village," Mr Mohite says.

But, does briefly switching off your TV and phone help?

It can, says Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, professor of clinical psychology at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans).

"Covid has increased preference for online activities or time spent on online activities," he says.

Two young children looking at a game on the phone
Experts say it is important to ensure children have adequate leisure activities offline

A study conducted by Dr Sharma and his colleagues among 682 adults (495 female and 187 male) between July and December 2020, showed that "problematic internet use" was a rapidly emerging phenomenon among adolescents and young adults. It is one of the most critical challenges that has emerged from increased internet usage.

"The risk for problematic usage increases with excessive non-productive usage of the internet, which can cause psychological stress," the study found. "It has the potential to harm many aspects of adolescent life."

Adolescents predisposed to psychological stress or those experiencing stress were likely to use the internet in its many forms to escape temporarily from unpleasant emotional states, it added. This could lead to them skipping in-person social interactions, social get-togethers, family interactions and extracurricular events to gradually become isolated.

Conscious digital fasting as a family to engage in quality-based activities is a cornerstone for decreasing dependence on online activities, Dr Sharma says.

"You need to talk to children and ensure they have physical or offline leisure activities as well as adequate sleep and food intake," he says.

Dilip Mohite, a sugarcane farmer who has three school-going sons, says he can see the difference the decision has made.

"The children were just not concentrating on their studies before," he says. "Now, there is normal conversation [at home, even] among the adults."

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • India's Tata Motors shares fall 5% as Jaguar Land Rover wholesale volumes falter

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of India's Tata Motors Ltd fell as much as 4.6% on Monday after its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business wholesale volumes fell below expectations, prompting top brokerages to cut price targets and also warn of a slowdown next year. Tata Motors on Friday said JLR wholesale volumes - excluding its joint venture in China - were 75,307 for the second quarter, while it had in August, projected wholesale volumes to be around 90,000. The automaker, among the largest in the country, blamed lower-than-expected supply of specialised chips from one supplier for failing to meet its target.

  • Halloween costume ideas to suit every pop culture fan for 2022

    After a couple of tough pandemic years, Halloween is finally back with a vengeance. Sure, you could dress up as a sexy witch/devil/baseball player/cowboy/cheerleader/whatever, but as a reader of The A.V. Club, why not take advantage of your affinity for pop culture and draw inspiration from this year’s crop of charismatic characters? The following movie and TV figures are sure to make appearances at your next Halloween costume party, parade or gathering. Read on to find inspiration and helpful l

  • German cybersecurity chief investigated over Russia ties￼

    BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s national cybersecurity agency is under scrutiny over reports of ties to Russian intelligence, officials said Monday Arne Schoenbohm, who heads the BSI agency, co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media reported that one of its…

  • Mulayam Singh Yadav: Indian political stalwart dies, aged 82

    In his long political career, Yadav emerged as a formidable leader in regional and national politics.

  • 11 Best Underwear Brands for Women That Make Every Day Way More Comfortable

    Similar to jeans and bathing suits, it can be pretty tricky to find a great pair of underwear. Ideally it's flattering and attractive, comfortable and well-made. But with a seemingly unlimited number of styles and cuts, designed in who knows how many fabrics, where do you even start? We narrowed ...

  • Germany eyes possible political motive in railway sabotage

    German police said Monday they're examining the possibility of a political motive in the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system over the weekend that brought trains to a standstill across the northwest of the country. Officials say cables were severed deliberately in a Berlin suburb and in Herne in western Germany, sites that are 440 kilometers (275 miles) apart. Trains in the northwestern states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Bremen were halted for nearly three hours on Saturday morning.

  • Rupee at new record low on U.S. rate hike jitters, RBI move supports

    The Indian rupee tumbled to a fresh record low against the dollar on Monday after the U.S. jobs report stoked bets of more large Federal Reserve rate hikes, while traders pointed to the Reserve Bank of India's likely intervention to help the local currency recover some losses. "Heading into the week, we expect the dollar index to remain firm...U.S. inflation report due on Thursday and reaffirmation of higher interest rates through Fed minutes and speeches by Fed officials are likely to keep the dollar index well supported," HDFC economists wrote in a note. The rupee is likely to fall to 84-85 to the dollar by March, after hitting 83.50 by December, Garima Kapoor, an economist at Elara, said.

  • Delray Beach police officer charged in assault of sheriff's deputy

    The charge came following a fire in the officer's neighborhood in Lake Worth Beach. Deputies said he drove over fire apparatus, puncturing a hose.

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Intel (INTC) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan 'get in sync' for CMA Awards: 'That is not good'

    Super Bowl champion and media personality Peyton Manning teams up with "American Idol" and country star Luke Bryan for a new video to promote their hosting of the CMA Awards in November.

  • Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Pfizer & Citigroup

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Citigroup Inc. (C).

  • United Airlines expands service from SFO to Australia

    The carrier is using the largest aircraft in its fleet to meet the demand for travel between the Bay Area and Sydney.

  • Taiwan Says It Won’t Compromise on Democracy After Musk Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan will not compromise on its sovereignty or democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said, hours after China hailed a proposal that the self-ruled island adopt a Hong Kong-style governance model.“The Beijing authorities should not make any misjudgment on account of Taiwan’s vigorous democratic system,” Tsai said Monday during her annual National Day speech. “They must not mistake there is room for compromise in the Taiwanese people’s commitment to democracy and freedom.”Chinese dipl

  • AirPods Start at $99 As Part of a Surprise Apple Sale Online

    Apple never discounts its products on its own site but we've found ways to score a deal and discount on AirPods elsewhere

  • Joseph Baena Shares Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's Reaction to His 'DWTS' Performances (Exclusive)

    Joseph Baena chats with ET about his experience on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ New episodes are released on Mondays on Disney+.

  • Indian socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

    Mulayam Singh Yadav, India’s former defense minister and a veteran socialist leader, died in a hospital Monday after a prolonged illness. Yadav was admitted to a private hospital near Delhi for more than two weeks before his death was announced by his son Akhilesh Yadav, the political heir to his Samajwadi Party that holds sway in India’s largest state of Uttar Pradesh.

  • Disney’s ‘Ms. Marvel’ takes viewers back in time to witness the India-Pakistan Partition

    As fans of the Disney+ series “Ms.

  • Fawad Khan on ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt,’ ‘Ms. Marvel’ and Bollywood (EXCLUSIVE)

    The long awaited “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” starring Pakistani superstars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan (no relation), is set to release theatrically worldwide on Oct. 13. The Punjabi-language film, which is one of the biggest budgeted in the history of Pakistani cinema, is a reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic “Maula Jatt.” The […]

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • Air France, Airbus face angry families in AF447 crash trial

    PARIS (Reuters) -A French criminal court opened the historic manslaughter trial of Air France and planemaker Airbus on Monday, with angry relatives demanding justice 13 years after an A330 jetliner ploughed into the Atlantic, killing all on board. The heads of both companies pleaded not guilty to "involuntary manslaughter" after officials read out names of the 228 people who died when AF447 plunged into the darkness during an equatorial storm en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris on June 1, 2009. Several relatives shouted protests as first Air France Chief Executive Anne Rigail then Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury expressed condolences during opening statements, with the latter's remarks drawing cries of "shame" and "too little, too late".