Mahube Infrastructure (JSE:MHB shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 14% this week, taking one-year losses to 23%

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Mahube Infrastructure Limited (JSE:MHB) share price is down 35% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 4.5%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 24% in three years. Even worse, it's down 17% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Mahube Infrastructure isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Mahube Infrastructure saw its earnings per share drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so it doesn't surprise us that the stock price is down. However, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company can recover.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

JSE:MHB Earnings Per Share Growth January 3rd 2024

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Mahube Infrastructure, it has a TSR of -23% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Mahube Infrastructure shareholders are down 23% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 4.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.5% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Mahube Infrastructure (including 4 which are potentially serious) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

