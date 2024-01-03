On December 31, 2023, Yehuda Neuberger, a director at Maiden Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:MHLD), sold 277,000 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. Maiden Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda-based holding company primarily focused on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States and Europe through its subsidiaries. The company provides reinsurance solutions that include casualty reinsurance and other types of reinsurance services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 277,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Maiden Holdings Ltd shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 2 insider sells during the same period.

Maiden Holdings Ltd Director Yehuda Neuberger Sells 277,000 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Maiden Holdings Ltd were trading at $2.29, giving the company a market cap of $232.16 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9.63, which is below the industry median of 11.17 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the valuation metrics, with a share price of $2.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $1.24, Maiden Holdings Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.85, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

