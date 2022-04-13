U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

MailUp and Contactlab announce their integration

·3 min read

The operation follows the acquisition of Contactlab S.p.A. by the Growens group

The new combined offer will enable MailUp+Contactlab to consolidate its leadership in multi-channel digital marketing and consultancy services

MILAN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MailUp and Contactlab are pleased to announce their integration following the acquisition of Contactlab S.p.A. by Growens Group (here is the press release), of which MailUp is part. This operation allows the new unit MailUp+Contactlab, which will become a single business unit, to give birth to the leading Italian player of next-generation digital marketing cloud solutions.

MailUp Logo
MailUp Logo

MailUp, founded in 2002 in Cremona, is a multichannel marketing platform chosen by over 9,500 companies to enhance their customer-centric marketing strategies via Email and SMS. Over the years MailUp has grown to become an important point of reference in the Italian market and an expanding reality at global level. MailUp's key assets are the reliability of its sending infrastructure, the high deliverability rates and the vertical configuration of its solutions, as well as a specific focus on the integrability with external systems.

Contactlab, founded in 1998 by current CEO Massimo Fubini, offers a self-hosted data-centric marketing cloud platform and a range of strategic professional services delivered by a team of over 90 experts in engagement marketing. The purpose is to provide customers with high quality solutions to maximize their customer engagement strategies.

The integration of MailUp+Contactlab offerings lets brands benefit from the twenty-years experience of both companies and the skills of 200+ digital marketing professionals who will form the new business unit team. The combined offering enhances advanced features of data management, segmentation, real-time automated marketing and a complete set of APIs to interact with external analytics systems, dashboarding and predictive models. All this will allow the new MailUp+Contactlab unit to increase its competitiveness on the market and meet even more sophisticated needs in terms of both technology and professional services. Thanks to the presence of experts in digital strategy and data analysis, the combined unit's clients will have the opportunity to be supported in increasing the value of their contacts, improving conversions, maximizing sales and building customer loyalty through advanced engagement marketing programs. Both Contactlab and MailUp's technology solutions will be maintained and developed to ensure a continuous growth for current and future clients.

Luca Azzali, General Manager of MailUp, states: "Thanks to the strong complementarity between our respective customer bases, we will further expand the range of offerings with innovative technologies and services to ensure the management of successful marketing campaigns".

Massimo Fubini, CEO and founder of Contactlab and future head of the "combined" MailUp+Contactlab business unit, states: "Bringing together the main players of Italian market will make us even stronger for the challenges that await us in international markets too. I am honored to lead this incredible MailUp+Contactlab unit and the 200+ members of its team since its very beginning".

Contacts
MailUp
press@mailup.com

MailUp

MailUp has developed a multichannel marketing platform for SMEs and large companies to communicate with customers and prospects and enhance their digital marketing strategies via Email and SMS. Established in 2002 in Cremona, over the years MailUp has grown to become market leader in Italy and earn international relevance. Today MailUp has more than 9,500 customers and about 800 resellers in more than 50 Countries.

www.mailup.it | www.growens.io

Contactlab

Contactlab offers brands products and services to get the most out of their customer engagement strategies. A simple Marketing Cloud allows them to set up automated multichannel contact plans tailored to users' customer journeys. It also provides full outsourcing management services for digital marketing activities on the most important marketing clouds on the market, consultancy in the creation of loyalty programs and project support on marketing strategies.

https://contactlab.com/en/

Contactlab Logo
Contactlab Logo
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mailup-and-contactlab-announce-their-integration-301524559.html

SOURCE MailUp

