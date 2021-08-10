U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

Main Line Dermatology Now Offers The Next Evolution Non-Invasive Anti-Aging Treatment For Fine Lines And Wrinkles: Sofwave™

·2 min read

MAIN LINE, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Line Dermatology – Is pleased to offer Sofwave, a new unrivaled ultrasound treatment for fine lines and wrinkles that has recently been introduced to the market.

(PRNewsfoto/Sofwave)

The SUPERB treatment was developed by Sofwave Medical, the emerging leader of energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices. The popular Sofwave system received FDA Clearance to improve facial lines and reduce wrinkles, achieving noticeable results with minimal downtime in a single 30–45-minute treatment.

"This fast full-face treatment is simple to administer, and patients appreciate the fact that this procedure can work into an active lifestyle at any time of day," says Esthetician, Julia Glikman. "We serve an amazing community of all skin types and ages. With Sofwave we empower an unlimited range of patients to improve their fine lines and wrinkles." Our patients have come to expect us to provide them with only the most advanced skin care treatments, and Sofwave technology gives our patients what they want".

About

At Main Line Dermatology located in the Wayne and West Chester, PA areas for over 20 years we are dedicated to helping you achieve healthy, beautiful skin and in turn regain your confidence. Our practitioners are at the top of their field in an array of rejuvenation services. We are always looking into new innovative ways to meet our patient's needs. We only perform procedures on patients if we are confident, they will see results.

About
Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction using proprietary breakthrough technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/main-line-dermatology-now-offers-the-next-evolution-non-invasive-anti-aging-treatment-for-fine-lines-and-wrinkles-sofwave-301350280.html

SOURCE Sofwave

