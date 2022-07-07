Main Line Health Names New Chief Nursing Officer

RADNOR, Pa., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Line Health today announces that Elizabeth (Betty) Craig, DNP, RN, FACHE, has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for the System. Craig, who brings numerous levels of progressive leadership demonstrated throughout an impressive career to Main Line Health, will begin late summer 2022.

Most recently, Craig served as the Chief Nursing Officer at Pennsylvania Hospital, part of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. In her role, Craig supported the organization through its Magnet redesignation in 2019, co-led the COVID-19 Response Team, oversaw organizational initiatives, achieved operational and workforce efficiency, improved patient experience, actively engaged in shared decision-making and developed a Nurse Scientist role. Previously, Craig served as Senior Vice President, Patient Services at Temple University Hospital from 2011 to 2019, where she successfully led Temple to its first Magnet Designation. Her achievements included Chief Nurse Executive responsibilities, including expanded scope in Laboratory Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Health Service, Environmental Services, administrative and clinical responsibility for Emergency Department/Medicine, and oversight of the Department of Internal Medicine service line. Craig spent 12 years at Main Line Health earlier in her career, working at Lankenau Medical Center from 1999 to 2011.

The lifelong learner received her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Thomas Jefferson University in 2014. Her education began as a Diploma graduate and was quickly followed with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Villanova University and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania, Nurse Practitioner, Health Care of Women. Craig's special interests include safety, quality, diversity, equity, and employee engagement.

"It is a pleasure and privilege to have Betty Craig join Main Line Health's executive team and lead our outstanding nursing staff into the future," said Barbara Wadsworth, DNP, RN, FAAN, Chief Operating Officer, Main Line Health, and former Chief Nursing Officer for the System. "Betty brings exceptional experience from every level of the field from staff nurse to numerous successful leadership roles. Throughout Betty's career, she has engaged, inspired, and advanced large nursing teams to achieve excellent outcomes in clinical operations while improving professional nursing practice. She is a proven leader who partners with the team, physicians and other leaders to advance the strategic imperatives of the organization."

"Betty's experience, accomplishments and commitment to nursing excellence and advancing patient care delivery for the future are the perfect fit for our strategic imperatives at this unprecedented time in healthcare," said Jack Lynch, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Main Line Health. "Betty knows the Main Line Health culture and how our employees make it all happen, but more importantly, she knows what it will take to continue building an exemplary nursing team, optimizing technology, and developing innovative communication tools to ensure an integrated and compassionate model of patient care for the future."

"We are thrilled Betty will be joining Main Line Health and partnering with our medical staff to achieve optimum results throughout the system," said Jonathan B. Stallkamp, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Main Line Health. "Quality care, transparency, patient experience, safety, equity and excellent outcomes are the core of what we do. Aligning these factors will energize our entire System."

