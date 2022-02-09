U.S. markets closed

Main Line Health's Lankenau Medical Center in top 1% of U.S. hospitals and Riddle Hospital in top 2% in Healthgrades rankings

·6 min read

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Hospital, part of Main Line Health, today were recognized by Healthgrades as among the top hospitals in America for clinical excellence.

Main Line Health
Main Line Health

Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Hospital, part of Main Line Health, were recognized as among the top U.S. hospitals

Lankenau was recognized with the Healthgrades 2022 America's 50 Best Hospitals Award™, placing it among the top 1% of all centers across the country. It is one of only four hospitals in Pennsylvania to receive that distinction.

Riddle received the Healthgrades 2022 America's 100 Best Hospitals Award™ for the first time after cracking the top 250 for the last two years.

Lankenau has been included in the top 50 by Healthgrades for the last three years. It was also rated among the top 50 for cardiac surgery and was recognized for pulmonary care excellence. Healthgrades, an online platform dedicated to helping people with health care choices, reported that 82% of patients gave a rating of 9 or 10 for their experience at Lankenau.

"This is a credit to the excellence of our staff and the support of our Main Line Health System," said Phillip Robinson, president, Lankenau Medical Center. "Being ranked among the top 1% of hospitals across the nation is a result of providing superior care across the board, including cardiac and pulmonary care. We treat patients as they want and deserve to be treated, and the results of that day-to-day focus show."

Riddle was also recognized for critical care excellence for the third straight year and pulmonary care excellence for the second time in three years. According to Healthgrades, 72% of patients gave a rating of 9 or 10 for their experience at Riddle.

"I am thrilled for Riddle to receive this honor," said Shelly Buck, DNP, MBA, president, Riddle Hospital. "It is a tribute to our physicians, nurses and every member of our team. It is wonderful to be recognized by our peers for the outstanding work and dedicated care consistently delivered at Riddle every day."

Healthgrades analyzed the most recent three years of data available on medical outcomes (2018-2020). It is based on Medicare medical claims for 4,500 hospitals nationwide in 31 specialties.

If all hospitals performed similarly to those in the top 250 (representing the nation's top 5%), 160,000 lives potentially could have been saved, according to the organization.

About Main Line Health

Founded in 1985, Main Line Health is a not-for-profit health system serving portions of Philadelphia and its western suburbs. Main Line Health's commitment—to deliver advanced medicine to treat and cure disease while also playing an important role in prevention and disease management as well as training physicians and other health care providers—reflects our intent to keep our community and ourselves well ahead. A team of more than 10,000 employees and 2,000 physicians care for patients throughout the Main Line Health system.

At Main Line Health's core are four of the region's most respected acute care hospitals—Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital—as well as one of the nation's recognized facilities for rehabilitative medicine, Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital.

Main Line Health also includes Mirmont Treatment Center for drug and alcohol recovery; Main Line Health HomeCare & Hospice, which includes skilled home health care, hospice and home infusion services; Main Line Health Centers, primary and specialty care, lab and radiology, and other outpatient services located in Broomall, Collegeville, Concordville, Exton, King of Prussia and Newtown Square; Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, a biomedical research organization; and Main Line HealthCare, one of the region's largest multispecialty physician networks.

Main Line Health is the recipient of numerous awards for quality care and service, including System Magnet® designation, the nation's highest distinction for nursing excellence and the Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) Excellence Award. Main Line Health is committed to creating an environment of diversity, respect and inclusion and has proudly embraced the American Hospital Association's #123forEquity Pledge to Act to eliminate disparities in care. We are dedicated to advancing patient-centered care, education and research to help our community stay healthy.

About Lankenau Medical Center

Lankenau Medical Center, a member of Main Line Health, is recognized as a national leader in advancing new options to diagnose and treat illness, protect against disease and save lives. Located on a 93-acre campus just outside of Philadelphia, Lankenau Medical Center is a 389-bed, not-for-profit teaching hospital that includes one of the nation's leading cardiovascular centers; the Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, one of the few freestanding hospital-associated research centers in the nation; and the Annenberg Conference Center for Medical Education, that trains over 100 new physicians each year through nationally ranked residency and fellowship programs. Lankenau has received both regional and national recognition for its excellence in providing state-of-the-art, quality care. Lankenau Medical Center has been named among the top 10 hospitals in Pennsylvania and top five in the Philadelphia metro area in U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals 2019–20, and was ranked as high-performing in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, colon cancer surgery, gastroenterology & GI surgery, geriatrics, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery and nephrology. Lankenau has achieved The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for stroke care and breast cancer care and is one of the nation's Top Performing Hospitals for heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia and surgical care. Lankenau has also been ranked for multiple years as one of the top 50 cardiovascular hospitals in the nation by Truven Health Analytics. Lankenau has also earned the highest distinction for excellence in nursing care, the American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet® designation.

About Riddle Hospital

Riddle Hospital, a member of Main Line Health, is a not-for-profit, acute-care hospital with 204 inpatient beds and 23 Transitional Care Center beds. Riddle has been nationally recognized by The Joint Commission, the Society of Chest Pain Centers and other health care rating organizations for its high quality patient care. For the fourth year in a row, Riddle has achieved designation from the Joint Commission as a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures®. Riddle was ranked the 13th best hospital in the Philadelphia region by U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals 2019–20, and was ranked as high performing in the following common core specialty areas: heart failure, hip replacement and knee replacement. The hospital offers a full range of services including maternity, orthopaedic care and cardiovascular care—aided by a dedicated team of health care professionals and advanced technology. Riddle Hospital recently expanded and enhanced its emergency department to better suit the growing needs of the community it serves. Health Center 4, a LEED-Certified Gold building, houses the Rothman Institute, the Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Center, a variety of outpatient programs and a state of the art surgical center. The hospital has also achieved Magnet® designation, the nation's highest distinction for excellence in nursing care.

Contact
Samantha Krouse
Manager, Communications
Office: 484.580.1059
KrouseS@mlhs.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/main-line-healths-lankenau-medical-center-in-top-1-of-us-hospitals-and-riddle-hospital-in-top-2-in-healthgrades-rankings-301479262.html

SOURCE Main Line Health

