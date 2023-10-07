Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.235 on the 15th of November, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 7.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Main Street Capital Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Main Street Capital's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

EPS is set to fall by 14.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 101%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.80 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.82. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.6% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

We Could See Main Street Capital's Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Main Street Capital has been growing its earnings per share at 5.8% a year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Main Street Capital's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Main Street Capital's payments are rock solid. While Main Street Capital is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Main Street Capital (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

