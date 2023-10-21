Main Street Capital's (NYSE:MAIN) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.235 on the 15th of November, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 7.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Main Street Capital Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Main Street Capital was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 14.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 101%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.80 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.82. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.6% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

We Could See Main Street Capital's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Main Street Capital has been growing its earnings per share at 5.8% a year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Main Street Capital has 5 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

