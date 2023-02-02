U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,173.73
    +54.52 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,967.91
    -125.05 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,191.40
    +375.08 (+3.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,006.94
    +46.13 (+2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.56
    +0.15 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.50
    -11.30 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    -0.0074 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4020
    +0.0050 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    -0.0127 (-1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5330
    -0.3920 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,919.02
    +808.71 (+3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    547.17
    +1.85 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Main Street Financial Services Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

·1 min read

WHEELING, W.Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wheeling, WV based Main Street Financial Services Corp reported its fourth quarter year to date financial results on Friday, February  02, 2023.

Main Street Financial Services Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings
Main Street Financial Services Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

Year to date Revenue was $22.8 million compared to $21.5 million in 2021,

Year to date Net Income as $5.7 million compared to $5.4 million in 2021.

Total assets came in at $604.3 million in 2022 versus $606.9 million in 2021.

Gross loans totaled $408.5 million in 2022 versus $403.4 million in 2021.

Total deposits totaled $521.2 million in 2022 versus $522.6 million in 2021.

About Main Street Bank
Main Street Bank was founded in June 2001, and we are proud that our bank is locally owned and managed. We know that a locally based bank staffed by seasoned banking professionals has a greater understanding of what local people need. Our customers know that the best bankers in the Ohio Valley work at Main Street Bank. We make decisions quickly and respond rapidly to advancements in the banking industry, always remembering that technology can never replace sincere, personal service.


Contact:

John D. Culler




304-639-2687


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/main-street-financial-services-corp-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-301737758.html

SOURCE Main Street Financial Services Corp

Recommended Stories

  • Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Under Pressure Today

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) are tumbling Thursday morning. Ahead of the opening bell, Lilly announced its 2022 fourth-quarter financial results. Thanks to high expectations for newer growth products like Mounjaro and the steady progress of top clinical assets like Alzheimer's treatment donanemab, investors bid up the big pharma stock by a whopping 32.4% over the course of 2022.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Up Today

    Investors got a reminder of the capabilities of Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) products, helping to reinforce the bull case for the stock. Palantir came to market in late 2020 to great enthusiasm, based largely on the reputation of its technology. The data-analytics provider is credited with helping the Pentagon find Osama bin Laden and with flagging the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme.

  • Here's Why Hanesbrands Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

    Shares of apparel company Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) dropped like a rock on Thursday after the company provided lackluster financial guidance and announced some substantial pivots to management's priorities. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Hanesbrands stock was down 23% -- particularly painful, considering the market is soaring today. On one hand, fourth-quarter revenue of $1.47 billion beat guidance from Hanesbrands' management.

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • Factors to Pay Attention to Ahead of BP's Q4 Earnings Release

    Higher oil price is likely to have aided BP's Q4 earnings.

  • These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Why Humana Stock Lagged the Market Today

    Top health insurance company Humana (NYSE: HUM) wasn't necessarily tops with investors on Wednesday. After reporting its latest set of quarterly figures, the company's share price bumped slightly higher, by 0.3%, which wasn't high enough to beat the S&P 500 index's more than 1% increase. It's not that Humana's results for the fourth quarter 2022 were bad or uninspiring; it's just that they didn't excel.

  • Jim Cramer Astonished by Mark Zuckerberg's Terminology, Messaging During Meta's Earnings Call

    Following the company's previous earnings release, Cramer apologized to his audience, saying that his trust in Meta's management team was "ill-advised" and that his bullish hubris was "extraordinary, and I apologize."

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.

  • Can SoFi Stock Soar Even Higher in 2023?

    Despite a dismal performance in 2022, shares of all-digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed 50.3% in January. There are lots of reasons for the run-up, not least of which were a better-than-expected performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 and an improved outlook. Will the big gains SoFi made in January fizzle out in February, or is the stock at the beginning of a much longer bull run?

  • Analysts Estimate Affirm Holdings (AFRM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Affirm Holdings (AFRM) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 12 Best Dividend Growth Stocks With 10%+ Yearly Increases

    In this article, we will 12 best discuss dividend growth stocks with 10% yearly increases. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend companies and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks With 10%+ Yearly Increases. The historical analysis of dividend growers has shown their outperformance over […]

  • 3 Signs Carvana Has Hit the Wall

    Carvana stock has crashed back to Earth after a massive run, and these three indicators show just how bad things are.

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • ChatGPT hype boosts C3 AI, Microsoft, Buzzfeed

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss how AI stocks are trading amid the ChatGPT hype.&nbsp;

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    AbbVie (ABBV) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Sallie Mae (SLM) Incurs Q4 Loss as Provisions Jump, Stock Dips

    Significant rise in provisions on the deteriorating economic outlook, non-interest loss and higher costs result in Sallie Mae (SLM) incurring a loss in Q4.

  • Why Editas Medicine Stock Charged Higher in January

    The genome-editing company's shares spiked following a definitive agreement with Shoreline Biosciences last month.

  • 2 Dividend Growth Beasts That Have Tripled Their Payouts Within 7 Years

    Did you know that if a company were to increase its dividends by 5% per year, it would take 14 years for its payouts to double? A couple of stocks with the most aggressive dividend growth records you can invest in today are UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group may not strike income investors as an ideal dividend stock to buy, as it yields just under 1.4%, which is below the S&P 500's current average yield of 1.7%.