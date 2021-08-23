U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,478.15
    +36.48 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.10
    +248.02 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,883.43
    +168.76 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.99
    +31.39 (+1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.32
    +3.18 (+5.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.10
    +16.10 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.39 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0037 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    +0.0091 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7730
    +0.0330 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,948.77
    +1,203.19 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,261.85
    -1.59 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,113.48
    +25.58 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

The Main Tab Continues to Flourish Amidst Pandemic, Achieving 100% Growth in Sign- Ups

·2 min read

The Luxury Lifestyle Wholesale Marketplace Introduces New Brands and A Revamped Site to Retailers

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Main Tab, the members-only, curated wholesale marketplace connecting luxury brands with independent retailers, continues to flourish amidst the pandemic. The way retail stores discover their products have changed in response to the global health crisis, and retailers no longer seek large trade shows to source new items for their stores. The Main Tab has filled this crucial role by offering a highly curated marketplace that allows luxury brands, independent sales reps, and retailers to connect and conduct business, all on one website.

The Main Tab
The Main Tab

The Luxury Lifestyle Wholesale Marketplace Introduces New Brands and A Revamped Site to Retailers

The Main Tab is currently piloting the redesigned platform with select brands and retailers and is scheduled to launch the website and app this Fall. The company raised a pre-seed round in February 2021, partnering with serial entrepreneur Jason Bright, now the company's CTO. "We wanted to bring the e-commerce experience and standards we've come to love and expect to the wholesale world. We've revamped the entire platform to cater to each of our users to help them scale and holistically manage their business." said Jason Bright.

Since launch, the Main Tab has achieved 100% growth in sign-ups, solidifying the need for an easier buying and discovery process for the wholesale industry. Given the restrictions that have come along with the pandemic, The Main Tab is the best solution for retailers to discover luxury brands and for brands to expand their distribution.

The Main Tab is the only luxury wholesale marketplace that is sales rep friendly. "Having been in Sales my whole life, making the platform sales rep friendly was very important for me. Marketplaces tend to eliminate traditional jobs, and sales reps are crucial in the industry, particularly in luxury where brand education is of paramount importance." says Liseda Shelegu, Founder. There is a strict vetting process for brands with an average of 20-30% approval rate, saving retail buyers time from sifting through thousands of SKUs. Brands are charged a commission when they receive orders from retailers and pay 0% commission on retailers they refer and currently work with. Retailers are given NET terms, allowing them to buy now and pay later, plus additional rewards based on their business status.

To learn more about The Main Tab, visit: themaintab.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-main-tab-continues-to-flourish-amidst-pandemic-achieving-100-growth-in-sign--ups-301360083.html

SOURCE The Main Tab

Recommended Stories

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • Why You Can’t Find Everything You Want at Grocery Stores

    New supply problems appear weekly, driven by shortages of labor and raw materials, and some food companies anticipate disruptions into 2022.

  • JD.com Revenue Beats Estimates, Defying Chinese Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. reported sales that beat analyst estimates as consumer spending improved, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has dragged on growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant posted sales of 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June, compared with the 248.5 billion yuan average of analyst estimates. The 26% growth is the slowest since China first emerged from the pandemic last year. Net income tumbled to 794.3 million yuan, d

  • UK manufacturing recovery sees 'abnormally large slowdown' as supply chain and staffing issues bite

    Weaker recoveries were seen in both the manufacturing and service sectors, with the latter recording the greatest loss of momentum since July.

  • Retirement Savings Tips for 35-to-44-Year-Olds

    If you are 35 to 44 or older, consider these tips to manage caring for children and aging parents while still saving enough for retirement.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • Volvo Cars to idle Gothenburg plant again over chip shortage

    Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Holding, will halt production at its Swedish plant in Torslanda, on the outskirts of Gothenburg, during next week due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, it said on Monday. A global chip shortage over the past year has caused a major delay in manufacturing activity and forced several automakers to cut down on production. "Due to the current material shortage situation, triggered by a combination of global semiconductor shortages and new Covid-19 outbreaks, Volvo Cars has decided to pause production in Torslanda for the week of Aug 30-Sep 3," Volvo Cars said in an e-mailed statement.

  • Exclusive-EU considers help for rare earth magnet production - sources

    The EU is working on proposals to jump-start home output of a type of specialist magnet vital in electric car motors by offering support to local producers so they can compete with Chinese rivals, sources close to the situation said. The moves to support production of rare earth permanent magnets would mirror legislation introduced in the United States earlier this month to offer tax credits to makers of the devices there. The United States, the EU and Britain aim to expand output of the super-strong magnets used in electric vehicles (EVs) and wind turbines to help meet targets to cut carbon emissions and lessen dependence on China, whose producers currently dominate the global sector.

  • Target prepares for the holidays with expanded Disney partnership, more toy exclusives

    Target Corp. is preparing for the holiday season with toy exclusives and an expanded partnership with Walt Disney Co. that will bring more than 160 Disney shops to store locations nationwide. Target’s (TGT) top toys include a number of Lego sets, a Barbie Dreamhouse, Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu, and a Target edition of the iconic Monopoly game. A list than spans 50 items, 22 will be Target exclusives.

  • Target (NYSE:TGT) has Benefited from its Digitization Project in efficacy, but lacks Sustainable Online Growth

    Target Corporation ( NYSE:TGT ) has impressed investors with good total returns, stemming both from dividends and stock price increases. We want to get a clearer picture as to what is behind this trend and is it sustainable in the future. In our analysis, we will look at the performance, competition and some risk factors that Target faces moving forward.

  • India's Zetwerk valued at $1.33 billion in new funding

    An Indian startup that operates a business-to-business marketplace for manufacturing items is the latest to attain the coveted unicorn status in the South Asian market. Bangalore-based Zetwerk said on Monday it has raised $150 million in a Series E financing round led by New York based D1 Capital Partners. New investors Avenir and IIFL also participated in the round, along with existing investors Greenoaks Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital and Accel Partners.

  • Studies show modest job gains from U.S. states' benefit cuts

    New U.S. state-level data and accompanying studies show a group of largely Republican governors did not yet get the job boom they hoped for by cutting federal unemployment benefits this summer, but the loss of the stipend did appear to prompt some of the unemployed to take jobs. Underlying that topline conclusion, however, is also evidence of a more nuanced reshuffling among different employment categories that could have bearing on the economy's performance in the critical months to come. Separate analyses released last week, using different data sets and methods, concluded that the 26 states that cut a $300 weekly federal unemployment stipend this summer did see the unemployed find a job at a faster rate, perhaps as much as 6 percentage points, than did the 24 states planning to continue the benefit at least until its scheduled national expiration in early September.

  • ALVOF: Alvopetro Energy reports record quarterly revenue as quarterly sales volumes continue to increase. Original $15.5 MM credit facility paid down to $7.5 MM. Construction commences on Gomo tie-in pipeline.

    By Steven Ralston, CFA OTCQX:ALVOF | TSX:ALV.V READ THE FULL ALVOF RESEARCH REPORT Alvopetro Energy Ltd (OTCQX:ALVOF) (TSX:ALV.V) is an upstream natural gas producer (natural gas production with P-2 reserves) and midstream operator  (pipeline and gas processing facility) with operations that serve the industrial area of Camaçari , which is just north of Salvador, Brazil’s fourth largest

  • Oil jumps 3% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak, with gains driven by a weaker dollar despite demand concerns stoked by rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. Brent crude climbed $2.15, or 3.2%, to $67.33 a barrel by 1052 GMT after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60. Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week, with Brent sliding about 8% and WTI about 9%.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Woolworths, Uber Eats join hands to meet same-hour delivery demand

    Woolworths' locations will be available on the Uber Eats app from the last week of August for account holders based in Sydney and Melbourne before expanding across the eastern seaboard in the following weeks, the supermarket chain said. Uber Eats will also become a delivery option for customers ordering through the Woolworths website, with Uber providing delivery solutions to the supermarket chain's existing online retail operations, Woolworths said.

  • German private sector stays on growth path in August -PMI

    Activity in Germany's manufacturing and services sectors expanded in August, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to recovering employment levels, strong demand and a rosier business outlook even though the pace of growth fell slightly. IHS Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed activity in the manufacturing sector to fell a seven-month low of 62.7 from 65.9 in July. As a result, the flash composite PMI, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy, fell to 60.6 from 62.4 in July.

  • Scarlett Johansson's Lawyer Responds After Disney's Move to Remove Court Involvement in 'Black Widow' Suit

    Disney is demanding that Scarlett Johansson’s 'Black Widow' suit be moved to arbitration. Johansson addressed their demands today through her lawyers.

  • How to argue your case for permanent home working

    If you can prove that home-working can improve the organisation – and is not solely about meeting your needs – then you're likely to have a stronger case.