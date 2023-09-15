U.S. markets closed

Maine bumps up minimum wage starting in January

Portland Press Herald, Maine
·1 min read

Sep. 15—New federal labor data has prompted the state to set the minimum wage for Maine at $14.15 starting in January. The current rate is $13.80.

In 2016, Maine passed a referendum laying out a schedule to increase minimum wages for four years, and then pegging future increases to the federal cost-of-living index. Between August of 2022 and August of this year, that index rose 2.4% for the Northeast.

Additionally, the new "tip wage," or service employee minimum wage, in 2024 will be $7.08 per hour. This means that service employees must receive at least a direct cash wage of $7.08 per hour from the employer. The employer must be able to show that the employee received at least the minimum wage of $14.15 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week, the Maine Department of Labor said in a statement.

The minimum salary threshold for exempting a worker from overtime pay also changes. Starting Jan. 1, the new minimum salary threshold is $816.35 per week or $42,450.20 per year. The salary threshold is only one of several factors an employer can consider when determining whether an employee is exempt from overtime pay.