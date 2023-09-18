Maine East unveils results of $85 million renovation at District 207 high school in Park Ridge

Students at Maine East High School in Park Ridge have many new features on campus this year as a result of three years of renovations that were completed this summer. The renovations cost Maine Township High School District 207 taxpayers approximately $82 to $85 million.

The renovations were funded after Maine Township voters approved a 2018 referendum on a $196 million proposal to renovate District 207′s three schools in Park Ridge and Des Plaines. The referendum passed with a 61 percent majority, triggering the District to invest an additional $45.7 million from its reserve fund.

For Maine East’s portion of the funding, $35 million went into updating the school’s HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems, said Brett Clark, communications director for the district. Other big investments were made in new flooring and lights throughout the entire building.

The expanded cafeteria allows for the 1,800 student body to eat lunch within two school periods instead of three, as they had done before. Mike Bender, assistant principal for student support, said that was possible because for the first time in school history, seniors would be allowed to leave campus for lunch. The new setup also offers students a selection of halal food.

The renovation included moving several key services for students into a single area that administrators are calling Center Court. This hub includes the Student and Family Services Department, the bookstore, the technology help window, the Family Outreach Coordinator, the Associate Principal’s Office for Student Experiences, College and Career Resource Center, the library, a gathering space for students to lounge and individual study rooms.

Principal Melissa Pikul said grouping these services together allows students to visit them without having to walk extensive distances within the large building.

“Students would literally have to make a plan, like ‘at what point in the day might I have the opportunity to visit our attendance and career and college resource center?’” said Pikul. “Having that free flow between our cafeteria and Center Court area allows our students to really take care of their needs on their own time,” she added.

Before the services were grouped into Center Court, the space was occupied by fine arts and special education classrooms, Clark said. With its prior setup, the space was closed off and did not allow for students to move from one side of the building to the other.

The new special education suite has space for its own nursing office, physical therapy and occupational therapy and allows for direct entry for student pick-up.

The renovation updated the gymnasium with new flooring and running track, and added a dance studio equipped with wood flooring and mirrors. Two smaller rooms were opened up to create a large fitness room.

The remodel at Maine East is the largest of its kind since it was built in 1929, Clark said in an email to Pioneer Press/Chicago Tribune. “There have been many additions to the building in the past (the last major renovation was over 50 years ago) but this is the largest undertaking to upgrade the school since it opened,” he commented.

The renovation provided modernized spaces in a new Experiental Wing featuring career and technical education classes. The classrooms feature big windows to show off what goes inside, which is intentional, Clark said, to pique students’ interest. “Before they pick a major or career, they get to try that on for size.”

The Experiential Wing includes classrooms for woodworking, culinary arts and fashion, among other trades and fields.

Pikul who is in her second year as principal, said the renovations “feel like a gift for me.” Pikul said one of her priorities was to create a strong communication system to reach out to parents. That presents a challenge in that the district has students who come from homes where more than 55 languages are spoken. Pikul said the school can usually call upon staff members to translate and, for those languages which no staff member speaks, the school can tap into professional translation services.

At the ribbon cutting at Maine East held Sept. 6, District 207 Superintendent Ken Wallace, who has announced he will retire after this school year, said his intentions to remodel the schools in the district go back to when he started the job. “One of the first things I told the [school] board in 2009 was, ‘We really need to do something with the buildings,’” Wallace recounted.

“And I remember telling that board, and the next board, ‘We really need to do something with our facilities,” Wallace said. “Finally, in 2017 and 2018, the right members of the board coalesced around this idea,” he added.

With the remodels in place across all three schools, Wallace said, “I think history will show that [board members] were good stewards in this project, and what’s really remarkable is that this project is going to carry this district decades into the future.”