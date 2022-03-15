U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

Maine and Nova Scotia Reconnected as The CAT Prepares to Set Sail Again

·2 min read

HALIFAX, NS, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - After a hiatus due to the global pandemic, passengers will once again travel swiftly by sea between the U.S. and Canada starting May 19, 2022.

The CAT Ferry returns May 19, 2022. (CNW Group/Bay Ferries Limited and Northumberland Ferries Limited)
The CAT Ferry returns May 19, 2022. (CNW Group/Bay Ferries Limited and Northumberland Ferries Limited)

Bay Ferries is excited to restore marine service between Yarmouth, Nova Scotia and Bar Harbor, Maine, enabling travellers to conveniently explore two beautiful sides of the border.

"We are thrilled to see The CAT back at it," says Bay Ferries CEO Mark MacDonald. "It's excellent news for travellers, our tourism economy, and for Nova Scotia and Maine."

The return of The CAT restores the historic marine connection between the U.S. and Nova Scotia. Ferry service between Yarmouth and Bar Harbor first began in 1956 and over the years, ports, operators, and vessels have changed. The desire to travel over the ocean, between countries, has remained strong, as has the recognition of the importance of ferry service to port communities. The CAT is perfectly suited to the crossing with a maximum speed of 50 mph.

For travellers from the U.S., The CAT offers the opportunity to explore Nova ScotiaCanada's Ocean Playground –boasting more than 13,300 kilometres of staggeringly beautiful coastlines. In the U.S., the voyage provides easy access to everything from Old Orchard beach to Acadia National Park and all of New England. For all travellers, The CAT means less time inside a car, and more time exploring.

"Couples, solo adventurers, and families are eager to get out on the open road – and open ocean – to see, taste, and explore experiences beyond their backyard," says MacDonald. "I know we are all more than ready to get out there, to see and do everything we've missed over the past couple of years. The CAT is going to make this exploration easy and fun."

The CAT high-speed ferry, which completes the crossing in approximately 3.5 hours, starts May 19 operating four days per week, increasing to seven days a week on June 23. Service will move to six days per week on September 7 and the season ends October 10. Travellers on foot, motorcycle, car, SUV and RV are all welcome on board.

Book your crossing at Ferries.ca.

About Bay Ferries Limited and Northumberland Ferries Limited

Bay Ferries Limited and Northumberland Ferries Limited are sister companies that own and operate ferry services within the Maritime Provinces of Canada and connecting to Northeast USA. With a history of service inspired by friendly, Maritime hospitality, the company's mission is to help passengers explore breathtaking scenery by land and by sea.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maine-and-nova-scotia-reconnected-as-the-cat-prepares-to-set-sail-again-301503180.html

SOURCE Bay Ferries Limited and Northumberland Ferries Limited

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/15/c5860.html

