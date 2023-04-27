Mainframe Market is estimated to be USD 116.6 million by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecasted period - By PMI

PMI

Prophecy Market Insights latest research report on the Mainframe Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario, growth opportunities, challenges, and emerging trends. The report offers insights into the market's size and share, key market players, distribution channels, and consumer preferences. It also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, including strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions.

Covina, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of Mainframe Market size was valued at USD 71.9 million in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 116.6 in 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the forecast period”

Mainframe is the central data repository hub in corporation data processing center which is linked to users by less powerful devices such as terminals and workstations. Mainframe is also called as a big iron and are used by corporations for applications depending on its reliability and scalability.

Growing adoption of digital technologies and rising trend of online transactions has provided lucrative opportunities in target market growth. Increase in IT spending among financial organizations and government agencies is expected to fruitful the demand for Mainframe market growth.

What are the recent news in the mainframe market?

In February 2019, IBM added automated testing tool for Mainframe to DevOps portfolio for continuing integration development platform based on open source Git repository developed by Rocket Software.

In November 2022, Google Cloud launched new cloud services to simplify mainframe modernization. New launched “Dual Run” cloud services help in removing roadblocks and risks to prevent enterprises from moving off mainframe infrastructure.

What is Prophecy’s Analyst View on Mainframe Market?

Mainframe is the centralized form of computing and high performance computers with large storage of memory that used to process billions of transactions and calculations. Growing adoption of Mainframe as a service in government agencies and healthcare organizations is expected to boost the demand for Mainframe market growth in coming years.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2023 Forecast period 2023– 2032 Accounted in 2023 USD 71.9 million Estimated to be in 2032 USD 116.6 CAGR 4.7% Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 to 2030 Market Segmentation By Type – Z systems, GS Series, and Others.

By Industry Vertical – BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail, Travel & Transportation, Manufacturing, and Others. Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

What are the ongoing market trends in mainframe market?

The mainframe market was experiencing a decline in revenue due to factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing popularity of cloud computing.

However, the market was still considered to be stable and had a loyal customer base in industries such as finance, healthcare, and government.

One trend was a shift towards hybrid computing models, where mainframe systems were being used in conjunction with cloud-based systems.

Another trend was the increasing adoption of modernization strategies, such as virtualization and containerization technologies, to improve the agility and efficiency of mainframe systems.

The mainframe market was also seeing a rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

What are the driving factors for mainframe market?

Security and compliance requirements were a key driver of the mainframe market, particularly in industries such as finance, healthcare, and government.

Mainframe systems were known for their high levels of reliability and availability, making them a preferred platform for critical business applications.

Despite being expensive to acquire and maintain, mainframe systems were often considered to be cost-efficient in the long run, especially for organizations with high transaction volumes.

Modernization strategies were driving the mainframe market, as many organizations were exploring ways to improve the agility and efficiency of their mainframe systems.

The integration of mainframe systems with cloud-based technologies was another driver of the mainframe market, as many organizations were adopting a hybrid approach to take advantage of the strengths of both platforms.

What are the market opportunities for mainframe?

The mainframe market continues to evolve and adapt to changing technologies and business needs.

Mainframes offer high levels of security and reliability, making them ideal for industries such as financial services and government agencies that deal with sensitive data and critical systems.

Mainframes are used in the healthcare industry for managing patient records and medical information, where their robust data processing capabilities are essential.

In the retail industry, mainframes are used for managing point-of-sale transactions and inventory management, where they can handle large volumes of transactions quickly and accurately.

Mainframes offer unique value and capabilities that other technologies cannot match in industries where large-scale transaction processing and data management are required.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Mainframe Market:



Key players in the mainframe market are as follows:

BMC Software, Inc

CA Technologies

Compuware Corporation

Dell EMC

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Limited

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

Unisys Corporation

Reasons for buying this report:

A comprehensive market analysis can help you gain a deeper understanding of the mainframe market and identify areas of opportunity.

Competitive intelligence provided in the report can help you assess your competition and make informed business decisions.

Industry insights can help you stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the industry and position your business for success.

A report can help you assess the potential risks and opportunities associated with investing in the mainframe market, helping you make informed investment decisions.

Benchmarking can help you identify areas for improvement and stay competitive.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the current size of the mainframe market and how has it evolved over time? What are the key drivers of demand for mainframes? Is there still significant demand for mainframes in today's technology landscape? Who are the major players in the mainframe market, and what are their respective market shares? What are the key features and benefits of mainframes that differentiate them from other technologies? What are the main use cases for mainframes, and which industries are the primary adopters of this technology?

