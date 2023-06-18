Mainfreight Limited's (NZSE:MFT) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Mainfreight (NZSE:MFT) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 5.1% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Mainfreight's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mainfreight is:

25% = NZ$426m ÷ NZ$1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.25 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Mainfreight's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that Mainfreight has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 18% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 31% net income growth seen by Mainfreight over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing Mainfreight's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 31% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Mainfreight's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Mainfreight Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Mainfreight has a three-year median payout ratio of 40% (where it is retaining 60% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Mainfreight is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Mainfreight has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 48% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 19%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Mainfreight's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

