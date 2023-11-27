Mainfreight (NZSE:MFT) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of NZ$1.00

The board of Mainfreight Limited (NZSE:MFT) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of December, with investors receiving NZ$1.00 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.6%, which is around the industry average.

Mainfreight's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Mainfreight's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 20.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 60% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Mainfreight Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was NZ$0.27 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was NZ$1.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Mainfreight has been growing its earnings per share at 22% a year over the past five years. Mainfreight is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Mainfreight Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Mainfreight might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 5 analysts we track are forecasting for Mainfreight for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Mainfreight not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

