Mainfreight's (NZSE:MFT) Dividend Will Be NZ$1.02

Mainfreight Limited's (NZSE:MFT) investors are due to receive a payment of NZ$1.02 per share on 21st of July. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.6%.

Mainfreight's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, prior to this announcement, Mainfreight's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 1.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 55%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Mainfreight Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was NZ$0.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of NZ$1.74. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 20% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Mainfreight has impressed us by growing EPS at 32% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Mainfreight Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 5 Mainfreight analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Mainfreight not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

