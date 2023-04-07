Mainland China sanctions US and Taiwanese institutes and individuals in retaliation for Tsai Ing-wen's visit

Mainland China has retaliated with sanctions against two US bodies and their senior executives who hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her stay in the United States, with Beijing claiming the Americans provided platforms and facilities for "Taiwan independence".

Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's representative in the United States, was also sanctioned for her role in Tsai's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The two intuitions are the Hudson Institute, which hosted an event and presented Tsai with its global leadership award on March 30, and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, where Tsai met McCarthy and a bipartisan group of congressional leaders.

The foreign ministry in Beijing said on Friday that both American institutions were banned from having exchanges, cooperation and other activities with any individuals, universities or institutions in Beijing's territory, including Hong Kong and Macau.

John Walters, director and CEO of the Hudson Institute (left), and institute chairwoman Sarah May Stern (right) present Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen with Hudson's Global Leadership Award in New York on March 31. Photo: CNA alt=John Walters, director and CEO of the Hudson Institute (left), and institute chairwoman Sarah May Stern (right) present Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen with Hudson's Global Leadership Award in New York on March 31. Photo: CNA>

Some senior executives - including Sarah May Stern, chairwoman of the Hudson Institute's board of trustees, institute president and CEO John Walters, Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Foundation and Institute chief administrative officer Joanne Drake, and John Heubusch, former executive director of the foundation - will be denied visas and entry to mainland China.

Their assets, real estate and other properties within Beijing's territory will be frozen. Organisations and individuals are banned from engaging in relevant transactions, cooperation and other activities with them, according to the statement.

The Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) also announced on Friday it would impose similar sanctions on two organisations: the Prospect Foundation, based in Taipei, and the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats, saying the two were using "democracy and freedom" to promote Taiwanese independence in the international community under the instruction of the island's ruling party Democratic Progressive Party.

Beijing accused Hsiao of being a "Taiwan independence diehard" and banned her and her family from visiting mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

This is the second time Beijing has imposed sanctions against Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's representative in the United States Photo: CNA alt=This is the second time Beijing has imposed sanctions against Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's representative in the United States Photo: CNA>

TAO spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian also announced that all investors and firms related to Hsiao were forbidden from cooperating with mainland companies and individuals, saying the ban would be a "lifelong accountability" punishment.

Hsiao, who played a key role in Tsai's meeting with McCarthy this week and his predecessor Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in August, was accused by Zhu of "relying on the US to promote Taiwan independence, deliberately stirring up cross-strait confrontation and wilfully undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait".

This is the second time Beijing has imposed sanctions on Hsiao - the first was in August when Pelosi wrapped up her trip to the self-ruled island. At that time, the TAO also banned six other Taiwanese officials and lawmakers from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Beijing's sanctions will have little legal impact on Taiwanese because almost all senior officials with the ruling DPP refrain from visiting the mainland, while Beijing's courts do not have jurisdiction in Taiwan.

