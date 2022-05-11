MAINLINE FOODS PROMOTES BRADLEY SAXE TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

MARIETTA, Ga., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainline Foods , a food manufacturer that uses high quality ingredients and culinary experts to provide top-of-the-line products, announced the promotion of Bradley Saxe to Chief Executive Officer. The company is a subsidiary of Goldbergs Group, which serves leading retailers such as Costco and major airlines.

"I am honored to lead Mainline Foods and continue the quality service and production our company has long been known to provide," said Bradley Saxe, Chief Executive Officer for Mainline Foods. "Our enterprise has experienced incredible growth since our humble beginnings with the flagship Goldbergs restaurant in Atlanta. We've proven throughout the years that we can meet the demands of clients and offer best-in-class products for people to enjoy. I am excited to guide Mainline's evolution and expansion into the future."

Bradley Saxe previously served as the Vice President of Food Manufacturing for Goldbergs Group. One of the company's most popular brands is Goldbergs Fine Foods, an award-winning New York-style deli that was the first of its kind in Atlanta. The brand has grown to nine locations serving the greater metro Atlanta area and the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. In 2022, Goldbergs Group celebrates its 50th anniversary.

As the son of Goldbergs Group President and CEO Wayne Saxe, Bradley Saxe grew up in the business and has served in various capacities, including business development and marketing. The original Goldbergs Fine Foods, located on Roswell Road, was purchased by Wayne Saxe and Howard Aaron in 1993. The restaurant still operates from the same location.

Bradley Saxe is the co-founder of Recycle-Co, a company that specializes in B2B sales of clothing produced from fully recycled post-consumer plastics. He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Law & Supply Chain Management from Babson College. Saxe is certified as a NEHA HACCP Manager by The National Environmental Health Association and holds a certified PCQ1 and Six Sigma Black Belt. For more than a decade, he has been a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity International, a leading global nonprofit that builds homes for those in need.

"Our people and our communities are the cornerstones of our organization. Throughout our history, we have been committed to the areas that we serve, and I'm looking forward to upholding this core value of our enterprise," said Saxe. "During the pandemic, most of the restaurants were open only for takeout and delivery. Like numerous other restaurant brands, we had to close three of our restaurants, but we were determined to help employees the best we could. We developed a plan to use our trucks to deliver food to local nonprofits and utilized our teams who were impacted by the closures to be the drivers. This solution created a great boost in morale and helped keep some of our team members employed. As a collective, we were thrilled to make a difference in our communities, and this is the type of service that we continue to strive toward for our company."

About Mainline Foods

Mainline Foods is an SQF Level II certified food manufacturer located in Marietta, Georgia. We produce both FDA and USDA foodservice and retail food products under our own brands, as well as providing custom solutions for the brands with whom we partner. Mainline Foods offers private label manufacturing, co-packing, research & development and food consultation. Our mission is to develop and produce competitive food products that always deliver on great taste and quality, while satisfying unique business goals and requirements. We employ highly experienced chefs and staff who take pride in their creations. With quality staff and quality food, we seek to please everyone that comes into contact with our company and products.

About Goldbergs Group

Goldbergs Group is headquartered in Marietta, GA. For more than 50 years, the company has specialized in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production. Their subsidiaries include Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Mainline Aviation, Goldway Construction, and Goldbergs Commissary.

