Mainspring Energy launches its flexible fuel generator with a $150 million NextEra Energy contract

Jonathan Shieber
·3 min read

Mainspring Energy, the developer of a new generator technology that use fuels like biogas and hydrogen, has unveiled its Mainspring Linear Generator, with a $150 million contract with NextEra Energy Resources.

The company's technology represents a significant step in the transition to a zero-carbon power grid given its ability to shift between traditional natural gas sources and alternative fuel sources like biogas and hydrogen.

So far, the company's generators are under contract with a national supermarket chain that's using the company's tech at 30 of its grocery stores. The company began shipping pilot units in June and will begin commerical statements in mid-2021 according to a statement.

The company's tech was initially developed at a thermodynamics lab in Stanford University where co-founders Shannon Miller, Matt Svrcek and Adam Simpson were working. Its design enables the rollout of generators that can replace traditional diesel and be used to improve the resilience of industrial sites against natural disasters.

Their linear generator, which the company said differs from engines, microturbines, and fuel cells, is a device that converts motion along a straight line into electricity using heat or chemical energy. In Mainspring's case, a low temperature reaction of air and fuel drives magnets through copper coils to produce electricity.

It's the combination of the design and control software developed by the company that allows its equipment to produce high-efficiency, dispatchable power, without the nitrogen oxide emissions associated with other generators, the company said.

The technology caught the eye of investors like Bill Gates and Vinod Khosla's eponymous investment firm Khosla Ventures, along with some oil and gas companies like Equinor and utilities like American Electric Power. To date, Mainspring, which used to go by the name Etagen, has raised well over $80 million in financing.

In its approach to energy generation without the need for more complex mechanical systems or catalysts, Mainspring is akin to other startups like the Robert Downey Jr. and Bill Gates-backed Turntide Technologies that are trying to provide more elegant, software enabled solutions to motors and generator technologies.

Mainspring's generators achieve their low capital and maintenance costs through use of standard materials, only two moving parts, and an innovative air bearing system that eliminates the need for oil, the company said. It operates without the use of complex mechanical systems or expensive catalysts.

Firms backed by Robert Downey Jr. and Bill Gates have funded an electric motor company that slashes energy consumption

The company also touted its ability to spin up and spin down in response to conditions on the energy grid, which means that it can pair well with solar power or battery storage.

"One of our customers' key drivers, in addition to carbon savings, is to save cost from their current grid prices," said Miller, in a statement. "Our products can provide substantial savings to commercial customers on their electricity costs with a typical Energy Services Agreement. In this energy-as-a-service scenario, customers pay nothing up front and realize annual savings starting in the first year.”

Mainspring's first commercial product is designed for a rated output of 250 kW and packaged in a standard 8' x 20' container, according to a statement. Those packages integrate two of the company's125 kW linear generator cores, working in tandem, and combines UL-listed grid-tie inverters and auxiliaries into a turn-key package, the company said. Future configurations will provide higher power output to serve industrial businesses, data centers, hospitals, smart cities, and utility grid-level applications.

"Many commercial and industrial customers as well as utilities want clean, reliable power generation, with the capability to switch to 100% renewable fuels like biogas and hydrogen as they become available," said NextEra Energy Resources President and CEO John Ketchum, in a statement. "Mainspring is able to integrate clean onsite generation with both renewables and the grid and we're pleased to support bringing this innovative product to market."

  • Republicans' new favorite study trashes Biden's climate plans – but who's behind it?

    Wyoming representative Liz Cheney says the study proves Biden’s policies would destroy state economies. But it has the oil and gas industry’s fingerprints all over it Drilling rigs near Highway 59 outside of Douglas, Wyoming. Photograph: Leah Millis/AP Sign up for the Guardian’s Green Light newsletter Wyoming’s US representative, Liz Cheney, envisions a dark future for her home state under Joe Biden. If the new administration extends its pause on new oil and gas drilling on public land, it would endanger Wyoming’s economy, kill 18,000 jobs and cause the energy state to lose out on critical education, infrastructure and healthcare funding. Biden would be “cutting off a major lifeline that Americans have relied on to survive during this time”, she has said. embed But there is a problem with Cheney’s forecast. The numbers she is relying on came from an analysis that is the brainchild of the oil and gas industry. The Western Energy Alliance – which represents 200 western oil and gas companies – proposed the $114,000 publicly funded analysis to state officials, tried to provide matching dollars for it and stayed involved throughout its development, according to public records obtained by Documented and shared with Floodlight and Wyoming Public Media. In February 2020, a Wyoming state senator, who is also the president of an oil company, proposed the spending. The Western Energy Alliance sought to help fund the study but was unable because the industry was in serious decline. It did, however, spend $8,000 publicizing the report, as was first reported by Politico. Records show Governor Mark Gordon’s office was aware of and never disclosed the group’s deep involvement in the study. The Wyoming governor, Mark Gordon. Photograph: Cayla Nimmo/AP Now, the Western Energy Alliance is spending thousands more to amplify the warnings in an ad campaign against Biden’s climate policies. The numbers have been cited dozens of times in local and national newspapers, including in the New York Times in a reference to Wyoming officials’ projections. The data has become core to Republican messaging opposing Biden’s climate plans even as critics suggest the study might exaggerate economic impacts by as much as 85%. The author even appeared at a meeting of the Congressional Western Caucus in February, alongside Cheney. While industry-funded research is not uncommon, transparency advocates say it is increasingly being used to produce conclusions favorable to oil and gas companies in order to shape public opinion. “It’s a time-honored practice,” said Bruce Freed, the president and co-founder of Center for Political Accountability. “It gives cover to the industry … they’re not going to pay for anything that will undercut them.” ••• The Western Energy Alliance first approached the University of Wyoming economics professor who authored the report, Tim Considine, in mid-2019 to ask him to write a proposal about his research for state officials, he and the group confirmed. Internal emails show the Western Energy Alliance president, Kathleen Sgamma, pitched the analysis to the governor’s office in February 2020. “Just wanted to let you know that I’m working with the Governor’s office about who will commission and pay for the analysis, so I’m making progress,” Sgamma emailed Considine. A month earlier, Considine had shared his proposal with Sgamma and then offered to amend it based on her preferences if it would “help your fund raising [sic]”. While Considine was conducting his study with state funds, the Western Energy Alliance was part of a team working with state officials to review the report before its release. The group’s spokesperson, Aaron Johnson, got Considine to change his methodology to count more possible economic impacts in Alaska. Johnson later told Considine that the study got “very positive results from industry leaders”. An oil derrick in Gillette, Wyoming. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA In response to this story, Sgamma defended the study, saying it was by a reputable professor and it shows the sacrifice that the president is asking of westerners. “The bottom line is we didn’t fund it, and that’s usually where the disclosure comes in,” Sgamma said. Considine maintains his analysis was fair and independent. Critics, though, have questioned his closeness with industry, including allegations that when he worked in Pennsylvania he was “the energy industry’s go-to academic for highlighting the positives, and not the negatives, of fossil fuel development”. Considine called the criticisms “an old canard”. “I do not feel that getting comments on my study from the Western Energy Alliance affected my findings. In my judgment there was no conflict of interest to receive industry feedback,” he said. Considine’s past work also includes giving expert testimony on behalf of the coal company Murray Energy in a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as conducting research paid for under a consulting agreement with the coal company Cloud Peak Energy. ••• The $114,000 for the Wyoming study – funded by the public through the Wyoming Energy Authority and Wyoming State Energy Program – was proposed in early 2020 by former lawmaker Eli Bebout, who is the president of Nucor Oil and Gas and has received significant campaign contributions from the industry. Bebout, in an interview for this story, said he didn’t recall any direct involvement with the industry group. Gordon, Wyoming’s governor, declined to discuss the study for this story. “At this time, we believe the study speaks for itself,” said the spokesperson Michael Pearlman, pointing to a news release from December that did not disclose the industry involvement. Wyoming public records show the governor’s office was prepared for questions about the industry’s role in an oil and gas study. Photograph: Emily Holden/The Guardian Aside from the industry ties, the University of Wyoming study’s methodology has raised eyebrows among experts. Considine modeled two scenarios. In one, he considered a complete drilling ban on federal lands, which is not what Biden is proposing. In the other, he looked at a freeze on new leases, which is what Biden has done temporarily. Considine acknowledged in early emails to Sgamma that the latter would be difficult to do with existing data. Considine stands behind his conclusions. He said, if anything, his numbers were underestimates because he projected conservative productivity growth and low oil prices. But Laura Zachary, the co-director of Apogee Economics and Policy – which works with and on behalf of environmental advocacy groups – said the numbers that politicians have been quoting from Considine’s study are “very misleading”. She estimates the study exaggerates economic impacts by 70% to 85%. Another analysis of potential drilling policies, by the environmental group Resources for the Future, contradicts Considine’s conclusions of economic ruin for western states. It found the government could make oil companies pay more to drill on public lands and increase revenues going to states, while reducing climate pollution. “It’s not uncommon [in research] to take funds from industry,” Zachary said of Considine. “But it’s very important, obviously, to not have that guide what your findings are or your research methods as an academic.” ••• The Biden administration has paused new oil and gas leasing on public lands. But companies are still drilling on previously leased lands. The climate pollution from fossil fuels developed on public lands is significant, and Biden has promised to scale it back. The state of Wyoming, meanwhile, has long fought to support fossil fuel development, given the industry’s importance for employment and revenue. The oil and gas industry alone represented nearly 30% of total state revenue in 2019. About 7% of Wyoming’s workforce is in the mining industries, which include oil and gas. The Trump administration heralded unprecedented new access to public lands for energy production, much to the chagrin of environmental advocates. If Biden’s nominee, Deb Haaland, is confirmed to run the interior department, she is expected to reverse course and prioritize the climate crisis. Wyoming’s congressional delegation voted against her nomination, arguing that she has extreme policy views and couldn’t substantively answer key questions. In one congressional meeting, Senator John Barrasso referenced a separate outlook from the American Petroleum Institute in explaining his opposition to Haaland. “I, along with other western senators, have consistently opposed nominees who hold such radical views, he said. “The people of Wyoming deserve straight answers from any potential secretary about the law, the rules and the regulations that will affect their lives and their livelihoods.” Go behind the scenes with the reporters at Floodlight.

  • Why Renewable Energy’s Slide May Be a Buying Opportunity

    Renewable energy stocks have struggled this year after soaring in 2020. The WilderHill Clean Energy Index rose 203% in 2020, but is down 9% in 2021 so far. Now, analysts are starting to get more positive on the names again.

  • Chevron pitches investors on higher oil and gas output, modest spending plans

    Chevron Corp on Tuesday outlined a plan to expand oil and gas production through 2025 without spending significantly more and to limit the pace of growth of its carbon emissions. Falling energy demand due to pandemic lockdowns sent the industry into a tailspin in 2020 and led Chevron to a $5.54 billion annual loss, its first since 2016. Investors have been pressuring Chevron and other big oil companies to reduce emissions that contribute to climate change, and rivals Royal Dutch Shell, BP Plc and Exxon Mobil have said their oil and gas output would remain flat or fall to stay in line with climate or financial goals.

  • How Toyota thrives when the chips are down

    Toyota may have pioneered the just-in-time manufacturing strategy but when it comes to chips, its decision to stockpile what have become key components in cars goes back a decade to the Fukushima disaster. After the catastrophe severed Toyota's supply chains on March 11, 2011, the world's biggest automaker realised the lead-time for semiconductors was way too long to cope with devastating shocks such as natural disasters. That's why Toyota came up with a business continuity plan (BCP) that required suppliers to stockpile anywhere from two to six months' worth of chips for the Japanese carmaker, depending on the time it takes from order to delivery, four sources said.

  • Kia's electric vehicle plans take shape with EV6 teaser, new naming strategy

    Kia started the year by dropping "motor company" from its corporate name and revealing a new logo and slogan as part of Plan S, a strategy to shift its business away from internal combustion engines and toward EVs, mobility services and autonomous vehicle technology. Kia released Tuesday several teaser images of the EV6, its first dedicated battery-electric vehicle built on its new Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP platform. The EV6 is a four-door crossover, which isn't a surprise, considering the popularity of such vehicles in the U.S. The low front end moves up into a roofline that is reminiscent of a coupe.

  • Just Energy Seeks Bankruptcy After Texas Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Just Energy Group Inc. filed for court protection in Canada and the U.S. after revealing a big loss from the Texas power crisis.The Canadian retail energy seller that specializes in electricity and natural gas only recently emerged from a recapitalization plan and a board shakeup after concluding a strategic review to remain independent.Just Energy requested court protection through the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada, and is seeking similar protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S Bankruptcy Code. FTI Consulting Inc. was appointed as the monitor in the Canadian proceedings.The company has arranged a $125 million debtor-in-possession loan with one of its term loan lenders to meet its North American obligations including payments to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which total more than $250 million in the near term, it said in a statement. The company would be unable to pay the full amounts to ERCOT without the DIP financing, it said.Weather Hedges“While Just Energy hedges weather risk based on historical scenarios, the weather event in Texas was colder than anything experienced in decades,” it said in the statement. “The weather event caused the ERCOT wholesale market to incur charges of approximately $55 billion over a seven-day period, an amount equal to what it ordinarily incurs over four years.”The filing hit big-name investors including Pacific Investment Management Co., the largest shareholder with a 28.9% stake acquired during the recapitalization last year. Great Pacific Capital Corp., an investment company controlled by Vancouver billionaire Jim Pattison, owns about 1.5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Amid high debt levels and looming maturities, the company had just emerged from a recapitalization plan which included a new equity commitment of C$100 million and converting C$420 million of preferred shares and convertible debentures into new equity. The company said at the time that the move would reduce overall debt by about C$275 million.In February, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it couldn’t finalize earnings for the calendar fourth quarter, which is its fiscal third quarter, while it reviewed the impact of the Texas crisis, during which market prices for electricity soared to $9,000 a megawatt-hour.(Updates to add context starting in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chevron Revives Million-Barrel Permian Target After Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. revived aspirations to pump 1 million barrels a day in the Permian Basin after drastic budget and job cuts trimmed operating costs.Chevron plans to ramp up investment in North America’s biggest oil field through 2025, reversing the pandemic-driven production decline, the company said in an investor presentation Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth surprised investors by restoring the million-barrel Permian target only a year after it disappeared from the company’s guidance as Covid-19 crashed energy markets.The California oil titan expects its Permian wells to generate $3 billion in free cash flow by the middle of the decade, assuming international crude prices average $50 a barrel. The region straddling West Texas and New Mexico incurred the deepest spending cuts in last year’s pullback amid the oil market’s unprecedented collapse.Chevron plans to double returns on capital employed and expand free cash flow by 10% a year, more than twice the cash-flow growth rate promised by Exxon Mobil Corp. last week. Chevron’s dividend isn’t imperiled even if crude falls to $40.“This, in our view, confirms CVX’s superior investment case relative to XOM,” Giacomo Romeo, an analyst at Jefferies International Ltd., said in a note to clients.Take a deep dive into Bloomberg Intelligence’s ESG offerings here.The London-traded worldwide benchmark traded at $67.83 a barrel at 10:23 a.m. in New York.The main question for investors monitoring the virtual presentation on Tuesday is what Wirth plans to do with the windfall from this year’s rally in oil prices. The company has a lower debt burden than its Big Oil rivals and has shown an unwillingness to take on major growth projects. Still, Chevron has bought back shares in recent years and pursued takeovers such as the $5 billion purchase of Noble Energy last year.“We’re investing in only our best projects, funding those that meet our high-return expectations,” Wirth told analysts. “This improvement is anchored in self help. We’re not betting on higher prices to bail us out.”Demand RecoveryChevron was little changed at $109.52 at 10:24 a.m. in New York. The stock has climbed about 20% in the past month, buoyed by surging crude prices and prospects for a recovery in energy demand to pre-pandemic levels.Though Chevron may be in a better place than its peers, the trauma of 2020 will be evident for some time to come. The company’s debt increased by 64% to $44.3 billion due to the double blow from low oil prices and weakening refining margins.Chevron also announced:New targets to lower carbon intensity 35% by 2028 and eliminate routing flaring by 2030Cost savings from the Noble deal to double to $600 millionU.S. Gulf of Mexico will have two final investments decisions by 2022Anchor development expected to begin pumping oil in 2024Chevron sees an extra 1-2 billion cubic feet per day “export potential” from its Israeli gas fieldsThe Covid-19 pandemic had a profound impact on Big Oil, accelerating the push by some down a path away from fossil fuels, while others rowed back on long-term growth plans. Chevron was in the latter camp, pledging to spend about 27% less than pre-pandemic levels all the way through 2025.Despite the new carbon intensity goals, Chevron has yet to follow its largest European rivals in announcing a long-term net zero target. Like Exxon, the California-based oil giant is focusing on reducing emissions from its own operations and small-scale joint ventures in novel technologies.Chevron has committed to spend about $300 million on such investments this year, or 2% of its annual budget. Wirth has sounded caution on soaring valuations of clean-energy startups in recent months.(Adds CEO’s comments in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Forget NIO and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top 2 electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • Alibaba: An Undervalued Stock With A Robust Growth Outlook

    With the coronavirus pandemic accelerating the adoption of online shopping, Chinese e-commerce stocks have outperformed the broader market. JD.com (JD) has surged by 103% in one year. During the same period, Pinduoduo (PDD) stock has moved 274% higher. However, there is an exception. Alibaba (BABA) has gained just 11% even as the company’s core e-commerce business continues to deliver strong numbers. The reason BABA stock has lagged is no secret. With regulatory headwinds resulting in the suspension of the Ant Group IPO, investors have been cautious about Alibaba. However, China’s central bank governor has already suggested that the Ant Group IPO can get back on track once issues are ironed out. It’s very likely that focus will shift to Alibaba’s valuation, growth and fundamentals. Without a doubt, the stock looks attractive at the current P/E ratio of 24.4, and thus, it would not be surprising if the stock outperforms the index and its peer group in the next 12-18 months. Value Creation From Alibaba Cloud When considering Alibaba as an investment idea, a significant focus is placed on the company’s e-commerce business. However, in the next five years, Alibaba Cloud is likely to be another cash flow machine for the company. Going back to 2018, Alibaba’s CEO had opined that the company aims to make computing its main business. Additionally, last year, management indicated that it will invest $28.26 billion in the cloud business over the next three years. The cloud business has already delivered a strong performance. For FY2020, the company reported 50% year-over-year growth in the segment, with the business also seeing positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time. As operating profits accelerate, the cloud business will most likely help BABA stock re-rate. It should be noted that Alibaba Cloud is already the largest Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider in Asia Pacific. Core E-Commerce Growth The company’s core e-commerce business has also remained a key point of strength. For FY2020, the company’s e-commerce growth was 38% on a year-over-year basis. Estimates suggest that China’s e-commerce sales will increase from $2.2 trillion in FY2020 to $3.6 trillion in FY2024. Landing among the largest players in the space, Alibaba is well positioned to benefit from industry tailwinds. Another important point to note is that Alibaba’s e-commerce growth is not limited to China. The company owns a majority stake in Lazada, which is one of the top players in the Southeast Asia e-commerce market. Lazada has continued to report triple-digit order growth on a year-over-year basis. Therefore, China and Southeast Asia will ensure that core e-commerce top-line growth remains strong. Furthermore, the segment should continue to generate robust cash flows and support investments in the cloud business. Strong Fundamentals Alibaba has ample financial headroom to pursue aggressive organic and inorganic growth. To put things into perspective, the company reported non-GAAP free cash flow of $14.7 billion for FY2020. FCF will likely continue to accelerate in the coming years. In addition, the company reported cash and short-term investments of $70 billion as of December 2020. What’s more, BABA boasts an innovation initiatives segment, which is focused on supporting new seed businesses. Given the financial flexibility, Alibaba can invest in high-growth businesses that deliver long-term value. Wall Street’s Take BABA’s Strong Buy consensus rating breaks down into 18 Buys versus a single Hold. With an average analyst price target of $325.38, the upside potential comes in at 44%. (See Alibaba stock analysis on TipRanks) Concluding Views Amid the recent market downturn, overvalued stocks witnessed sharp corrections. That said, value investing is one way forward and BABA stock is trading at attractive levels. What’s more, downside risk seems limited at current levels and upside potential is significant. In the next five years, Alibaba is likely to have two segments (core e-commerce and cloud) that deliver strong cash flows. In addition, investments in new business ideas are likely to yield results. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • If Social Security were a private retirement fund, we’d sue

    One of the worst performing pension funds in the world last year was yours. All that money you’ve poured into the Social Security trust fund over the years earned less than 1% during 2020, the funds’ administrators have revealed. The returns earned by Social Security is the scandal that keeps on taking.

  • RBC Upgrades Coca-Cola's Stock, Says 'Things Have Changed'

    The case for turning bullish on Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is simple: "things have changed," according to RBC. The Coca-Cola Analyst: Nik Modi upgraded Coca-Cola's stock from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target lifted from $55 to $60. The Coca-Cola Thesis: RBC downgraded Coca-Cola's stock in January amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. But weeks later, Modi says, the health situation took a turn for the better and the pandemic "seems to have stabilized in the US" and other international markets. Modi said expectations for a "material increase" in consumer mobility amid better weather in the coming months represent a catalyst for Coca-Cola's stock. Other factors that make the case for a return back to some form of normalcy include stay-at-home fatigue, a "fairly efficient" vaccine distribution, reduction in vaccine hesitancy, and better knowledge on how to protect against the virus. Related Link: RBC: Keurig Dr Pepper Growth 'Gets Another Jolt', 'Monster' Results From Monster Beverage Meanwhile, Coca-Cola's stock might look expensive relative to its mega-cap peers, but shares are trading 21.8 times earnings and this is below the stock's historical average and an 11% discount versus pre-COVID levels. "We believe improved consumer mobility and proof points that the reorganization results in better execution will drive both earnings upside and multiple appreciation," Modi wrote. KO Price Action: Shares of Coca-Cola were trading higher by 3.2% Monday afternoon at $52.45. Latest Ratings for KO DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform Jan 2021BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnOutperform Jan 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for KO View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: eXp World Holdings CEO Glenn Sanford On Reinventing The Real Estate IndustrySoup Category Remains Hot, But Will It Cool Down?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bombshell interview that rocked the palace is met with a royal wall of silence

    Their working week had begun at 1am, and while the rest of the nation slept, trepidatious palace aides worked frantically through the night to prepare briefing dossiers for the Royal family. Their job was to ensure that by breakfast time, the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge were up to speed with the devastating claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Oprah Winfrey, and to present options on how to respond. And then – nothing. While friends of Harry and Meghan, as well as Winfrey and even friends of the US talk show host, followed up the bombshell interview with yet more allegations and details, the official response from all three palaces was silence. The Queen’s tried and trusted policy has always been to ignore brickbats thrown at her family, but it was tested to breaking point as accusations of racism, rifts and callousness playing out in the worldwide news media went undefended. While the White House praised the Duchess’s “courage” and MPs called for a racism inquiry, palace staff were locked in crisis talks about whether and how to respond, on one of the Royal family’s most difficult days in decades. Royal aides cannot be accused of underestimating the danger posed by the interview. Palace staff had set up a computer link to America so that aides could watch the two-hour interview live on CBS when it started at 1am UK time. In Buckingham Palace, Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s Private Secretary, and his Clarence House counterpart Clive Alderton stayed up to watch the programme together, while other staff, including the Duke of Cambridge’s household, watched on their laptops from home. At 3am, when the programme finished, the real work began, as each household prepared briefings for their own principals, highlighting what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had said about them. By 4am one thing had been agreed: that any response would be coordinated across Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House and there would be no independent briefing operations.

  • Entertainment payroll startup Wrapbook raises $27M round led by A16Z

    Wrapbook, a startup that simplifies the payroll process for TV, film and commercial productions, has raised $27 million in Series A funding from noteworthy names in both the tech and entertainment worlds. The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Equal Ventures and Uncork Capital, as well as from WndrCo (the investment and holding company led by DreamWorks and Quibi founder/co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg) and from CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz.

  • ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Filmmakers Call Out Woody Allen: ‘What Are You Afraid Of?’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyOn the night of Sunday, Feb. 21, the press received an emailed statement from Woody Allen and Soon-Yi denouncing the HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow. “Over the past few weeks, we have received many requests to comment on the HBO documentary Allen v. Farrow. Below please find a statement, attributable to a spokesperson for Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn. Thank you,” the email read. “These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so.“As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO—which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.”The email was sent at 10:17 p.m. EST, just minutes after the premiere episode of Allen v. Farrow had aired on the East Coast, and came from none other than Letty Aronson, Woody Allen’s sister who is now apparently acting as his publicist.As Allen v. Farrow filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering tell it, they gave Allen and Soon-Yi two weeks to comment on the specific allegations made in their documentary series, which is more than ample time by journalistic standards. (Most powerful people accused of predation are given just days to respond, in case they potentially try to intimidate witnesses or their accusers.)Nanny Who Witnessed Woody Allen’s ‘Shocking’ Behavior Toward Dylan Farrow Comes Forward“Not only did they have time to comment, but keep in mind that this was during COVID, and we would have been happy to have done this interview even remotely,” Dick tells The Daily Beast. “Somebody just had to sit down in front of their computer and speak, so it was the easiest time for them to find a time and a way to do this. They had plenty of time. We would have loved to have spoken with Woody and loved to have spoken with Soon-Yi, and heard their side and their perspective.” “If you had nothing to hide, and you were really being falsely maligned, wouldn’t you want to speak to journalists?” adds Ziering. “What are you afraid of? We wouldn’t be able to put anything in that was false. That’s not what we do. We want to hear it, and we don’t want to get this wrong. So I don’t get it. You’re only going to speak when you have a press conference, or when you’re sitting down for 60 Minutes, or when you’re sitting in on your wife’s interview?”Both Dick and Ziering, who also directed the documentaries The Invisible War, about rape in the military, The Hunting Ground, about rape on U.S. college campuses, and On the Record, about the rape allegations against hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, also say they reached out to Allen for comment several years ago. That was around the time they first interviewed Dylan in February 2018, although they say the project had a different focus then—one more broadly on the #MeToo movement—so their comment request concerned Allen’s statement calling himself the “poster boy” of #MeToo.Episode 3 of Allen v. Farrow explores how the typically reclusive Allen unleashed a press offensive once the investigation into his alleged child sexual abuse was first announced. He held a press conference at The Plaza hotel in Manhattan where he publicly declared his love for Soon-Yi, Farrow’s college-aged daughter, whom he’d helped raise, and branded Mia Farrow an abusive and manipulative parent who’d coached Dylan into making the confession. Allen’s now-wife, Soon-Yi, and his adopted son Moses Farrow—whose life Allen mysteriously re-entered just before the Dylan allegation resurfaced in 2014—have backed Allen’s narrative. Mia Farrow, Ronan Farrow, Daisy Previn, Fletcher Previn, Kaeli-Sha Farrow, Matthew Previn, Sascha Previn, Isaiah Farrow, and Quincy Farrow all support Dylan and have said Mia is a good mother. (Neighbors, babysitters, Connecticut state officials, and family friends have also backed Dylan and Mia.)“A perfect strategy is to bait and switch,” explains Ziering. “Mia is not on trial. If you commit an offense, it doesn’t matter what everyone else around you is doing, so I just want to be wary of any narrative that starts criticizing any unrelated actions, because it’s spurious. It’s just white noise. The best defense is a good offense, so you go on the offensive and declare the person crazy, which is what Woody did. But all of this, ‘Let’s look into her as a parent,’ that’s just misogyny and character assassination that has nothing to do with it.” “Imagine if Mia is guilty of anything they allege. That wouldn’t necessarily obviate the fact that he allegedly molested his child,” she adds.Both Dick and Ziering say they—along with their chief reporter/investigator, Amy Herdy, a journalist—thoroughly probed the allegations of abuse against Mia Farrow leveled by Allen’s camp and that they found no evidence to support them. Dylan and Mia Farrow. HBO “There was no record of any of this [abuse by Mia], and there would have been ample opportunity for any of the children to tell this to pediatricians, to babysitters. We tried to find corroboration for that, and we could not. And we worked very hard on that and were very curious,” offers Ziering. “We couldn’t find any eyewitnesses, any police reports, any complaints to child welfare agencies, any history of this ever being mentioned, and that was a very public family with lots of people coming in and out—friends, babysitters, nannies, tutors, teachers. On the contrary, when we interrogated these people and asked what they thought of their experiences, it was the polar opposite.” Dick and Ziering also observed hours and hours of home videos of the Allen-Farrow family, which showed them “a family that was very loving,” with Mia “knitting stockings, building dollhouses from scratch, having friends come over, taping Soon-Yi as a child so that later on she’ll have the memory, bringing children on set with her.” As Vanity Fair reported, Soon-Yi had experienced horrible abuse at the hands of her biological mother, who would allegedly “force Soon-Yi to kneel in a doorway, and she would slam the door against the little girl’s head,” before abandoning her on the street in Seoul. Mia Farrow fought like hell to adopt Soon-Yi, even changing the law to do so. ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Lead Investigator Amy Herdy Hits Back at Woody Allen Defenders“Mia waited almost a year to get her, and finally had to request that Congress change the law that limited the number of alien children an American family could adopt,” reported Vanity Fair. “She then stayed at the orphanage in Seoul washing dishes for 10 days until Soon-Yi’s papers came through. In order to get to know the child, Mia brought her a doll and a pretty new dress.”Mia’s motherly bona fides were supported by Allison Stickland, a family friend’s nanny who said she’d witnessed Woody Allen burying his head in the lap of Dylan Farrow. “I thought it was a lovely household. Lovely children, they all got along well together. There never seemed to be any sibling rivalry. The older children I would say had fun with the younger ones. It was just very happy. I wouldn’t say it was troubled at all,” said Stickland on a recent podcast episode with Dick, Ziering, and Herdy. “I thought [Mia] was lovely. She was a very soft-spoken, gentle lady. Very attentive. You could tell it was so obvious that she adored all her children.”Dick reiterates that they would have loved nothing more than to interview Allen and Soon-Yi for Allen v. Farrow, but they refused. (Allen has also, through his sister, declined my request for an interview.)“We looked into everything. We did leave no stone unturned. We have no agenda. We would have welcomed talking to Woody and Soon-Yi. We asked to do that,” maintains Dick. “We read his books, read all his interviews, read his court testimony, and were very interested in his side. All we did was follow where the facts led us, and where we could find corroboration, and what the evidence presented to us as the truth, and that’s what we show.”Read more from Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy on Moses Farrow, the train set, and more after next week’s episode of Allen v. Farrow.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Volkswagen's ID.4 EV is the basic people mover you've been waiting for

    Volkswagen has invested invest nearly $40 billion into EV R&D since Dieselgate broke. The initial result of that massive investment has now hit the streets in the form of a compact crossover SUV, the ID.4

  • Nutanix CEO: ‘IT spending is coming back’ as economy recovers

    Nutanix exceeded guidance across all metrics in its second-quarter. Nutanix CEO Rajiv Ramaswami joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the cloud computing company is faring amid the pandemic and weigh in on the outlook for the tech industry.

  • Bitcoin Hits Highest Level in Two Weeks as Big-Money Bets Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied to a two-week high as a risk-on sentiment returned following selloffs in more speculative corners of financial market.The token rose as much as 5.7% before trimming some gains to trade at $54,400 as of 10:29 a.m. in New York. Ether -- the world’s second largest cryptocurrency -- jumped as much as 3.8%. The gains mirror broader risk-on optimism, with the Nasdaq 100 Index recovering from a decline Monday that pushed the tech index to a so-called correction level.“Bitcoin is unlikely to be a great ‘flight to safety’ play going further,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. said in a note Tuesday. “Instead, we feel that it is more of a ‘risk-on/risk-off’ play. Therefore, if we see a deeper decline in the stock market, then we think that Bitcoin will likely see a decent decline.”Maley did note, however, that the world’s largest cryptocurrency held up “quite well” throughout the recent Nasdaq correction, adding that this could “have been due to the fact that the S&P 500 had also held-up quite well...and thus if the SPX starts to roll-over in the same way the Nasdaq has recently, Bitcoin will finally decline in a material way as well,” Maley said.Even as high-flying bets like Tesla Inc. and the ARK Innovation ETF have cratered recently, Bitcoin prices have been buoyed by news of more institutional adoption, fueling crypto proponent’s argument that big financial players are rushing to gain exposure to the token, while another viewpoint stands that the digital asset is a stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like its 2017-2018 boom and bust cycle.On Monday, NYDIG, a provider of Bitcoin-related financial services, announced that it raised $200 million from investors including Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Morgan Stanley, New York Life, MassMutual and Soros Fund Management. NYDIG said Bitcoin adoption among institutions is accelerating, citing data that insurers have more than $1 billion in Bitcoin-related exposure on its platform.“Bitcoin and Ethereum bullishness are back as more big-money bets keep flowing into cryptocurrencies,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in an email. “Institutional interest still seems strong.”The narrative that longer-term investors such as family offices, insurers and corporate treasurers are adding exposure to tokens is controversial but gaining traction. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recently said it’s seeing substantial demand from institutions as it works to restart its cryptocurrency trading desk.Technical analysis is also supportive of higher prices, according to a report by Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross, who said Bitcoin could reach $75,000.In recent days, oil billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke came out in favor of Bitcoin and Rokke’s Aker ASA is setting up a new business to tap into its potential.“Bit­coin may still go to zero. But it can also become the core of a new monetary ­architecture,” Rokke, Norway’s second-richest person with an estimated $5.4 billion net worth, wrote in a shareholder letter. He says it’s not inconceivable that one Bit­coin could one day “be worth mil­lions of dollars.”Billionaire Rokke Bets Bitcoin Will Be on Right Side of HistoryFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng's fourth-quarter net loss narrows 42%

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng Inc said on Monday its net loss in the fourth quarter of last year narrowed 42% from the same period in 2019, as EV sales increased in the world's biggest car market. New York-listed Xpeng, which sells mainly in China and competes with Tesla Inc and Nio Inc, said its net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 787.4 million yuan ($120.7 million) for the quarter, compared with 1,354.6 million yuan a year earlier. In the final three months last year, revenue jumped 346% year-on-year to 2.85 billion yuan.

  • Xinjiang firms seek damages from foreign researcher over forced labour reports: media

    The official news outlet of the Communist Party of China's Xinjiang region said unidentified companies from the area have filed a domestic civil lawsuit seeking unspecified compensation from a U.S.-based human rights researcher whose reports alleged forced labour is used in the region's cotton industry. The companies said researcher Adrian Zenz's reports were untrue, damaged the reputation of the industry and led to economic losses after the United States banned cotton imports from Xinjiang, according to a report on by the Xinjiang Communist Party website on Monday evening.

  • Analysis: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

    Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.