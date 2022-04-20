U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,459.45
    -2.76 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,160.79
    +249.59 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,453.07
    -166.59 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.19
    +7.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.60
    +3.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    +0.0058 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2170
    -0.6970 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,564.29
    +206.46 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.34
    -2.64 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE: MEGI) Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call Wednesday, April 27, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MEGI

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE: MEGI) (the "Fund") has announced a conference call with the CBRE Investment Management portfolio management team, to be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET. During the call, the team will provide an update on the portfolio and outlook for the year ahead.

Questions for the portfolio management team may be submitted in advance to the following email address: product_management@nylim.com. The deadline for email submission of questions is Monday, April 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Details for the call, including the Zoom link and the dial-in information, will also be posted to the New York Life Investments website, www.newyorklifeinvestments.com, in advance of the call.

Call Details:
Participant Dial-In (Toll Free): 786-460-7137
Passcode: 958993

About New York Life Investments
With over $700 billion in Assets Under Management* as of December 31, 2021, New York Life Investments is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life), and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

*AUM includes assets of Investment Advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company as of December 31, 2021. AUM for Candriam and Ausbil is reported at the spot rate.

"New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company.

About CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC
CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC is the listed real assets arm of CBRE Investment Management, a leading global real assets investment management firm, with $141.9 billion in assets under management* as of December 31, 2021, operating in more than 30 offices and 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). CBRE has more than 105,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE's data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information about CBRE Investment Management, please visit www.cbreim.com

*Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management's presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.

A registration statement relating to the Fund's common shares has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release is not an offer to sell securities and is not a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sales of securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

New York Life Investment Management LLC engages the services of SEC-registered advisors. CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets (CBRE Investment Management) is unaffiliated with New York Life Investments. The MainStay Funds® are managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC and distributed by NYLIFE Distributors LLC, 30 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302, a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. NYLIFE Distributors LLC is a Member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contacts:
New York Life Investments:
Allison Scott
Allison_Scott@nylim.com

Sara Guenoun
Sara_J_Guenoun@newyorklife.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mainstay-cbre-global-infrastructure-megatrends-fund-nyse-megi-announces-portfolio-manager-update-call-wednesday-april-27-2022-301529632.html

SOURCE MainStay

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Q1 earnings show beat on both top and bottom lines

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's Q1 earnings.

  • Tesla earnings are ‘being outdone by production disruption in China’: Analyst

    Nishit Madlani, S&P Global Ratings analyst and automotive sector lead, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings, production issues due to COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, and the electric vehicle maker's plans to increase capacity at its gigafactories.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022. It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Lower Today

    The share price of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was sinking lower today, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be digesting several notes published by analysts yesterday and reacting to the Nasdaq Composite's broader drop today. Several analysts issued investor reports on Meta yesterday, with mixed opinions.

  • United Airlines stock rises after hours despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings results for United Airlines.

  • Shares of Upstart Fell Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell roughly 9% today for no obvious reason. While I didn't see any formal news reports, multiple people on Twitter said that analysts at Jefferies had cut their price target for Upstart from $158 to $85. While other fintech stocks traded down today, Upstart trailed its peer group and most other financials as well.

  • IBM stock pops on earnings beat, cloud growth

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss IBM stock.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • American Airlines stock up ahead of Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo discusses what to watch when American Airlines reports earnings ahead of the bell on Thursday.

  • Kinder Morgan tops profit estimates on higher jet fuel, LNG volumes

    (Reuters) -Kinder Morgan Inc surpassed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday as strong demand for jet fuel and natural gas boosted volumes at the U.S pipeline operator. Exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe have hit record levels after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as the European Union tries to cut its dependence on Russian energy. That has come as a boon for U.S. pipeline operators, with Kinder Morgan - which transports nearly half of the natural gas in the country - posting a 2% rise in volumes of the commodity.

  • Tesla Crushes Q1 Earnings Forecast With Record Sales, Rising Profit Margins

    Tesla managed to post improved profit margins, as well as record first quarter revenues, despite a surge in input costs and a late March shutdown at its Shanghai gigafactory.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • Rite Aid's stock rockets after the New York Post reported it rejected a buyout bid at a hefty premium

    Shares of Rite Aid Corp. rocketed as much as 38.5% intraday before paring gains to be up 18.7% in very active afternoon trading Wednesday, after

  • Here's What We Like About Ford Motor's (NYSE:F) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Ford Motor...

  • Why IBM Stock Surged Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) popped 7% on Wednesday after the technology titan delivered stronger-than-expected sales and profits. The gains were fueled by strong demand for IBM's hybrid cloud offerings, which help companies integrate their private IT operations with public cloud-computing platforms operated by the likes of Microsoft and Alphabet. All in all, IBM's hybrid cloud revenue leaped 14% to $5 billion, placing it at a greater than $20 billion annual run rate.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • Is Meta the next tech stock to get routed like Netflix?

    Should you buy or sell Meta stock?

  • Netflix's Terrible Results Are Crushing Growth Stocks: Is It Time to Buy Shopify?

    The e-commerce services company's latest sell-off probably doesn't have anything to do with its business.

  • Why Investors Are Selling Tesla Ahead of Today's Earnings

    While Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has been making headlines for other reasons in recent days, the focus for investors turns back to his electric car company this afternoon. Tesla is set to report first-quarter earnings after the bell today, and investors seem pessimistic about what they'll hear. Tesla opened the Shanghai plant -- its second production facility -- in 2018, and it has been a large contributor to the company's explosive growth.