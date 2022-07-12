U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.75
    -21.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,984.00
    -156.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,812.75
    -71.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.40
    -9.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.94
    -2.15 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.10
    -5.60 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.90
    -0.24 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0017
    -0.0024 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    +1.53 (+6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1859
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3780
    -0.0420 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,998.49
    -517.10 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.71
    -14.25 (-3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,328.54
    -483.76 (-1.80%)
     

Mainstream and Aker Offshore Wind Combine to Create Global Frontrunner in Offshore Wind

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AKH.OL
  • AKHO.OL

OSLO, Norway, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The shareholders of Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream") and Aker Offshore Wind have entered an agreement to combine the two companies to create a stronger renewable company with a 27 GW portfolio across solar, onshore wind and bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind projects.

Aker Horizons entered into an agreement with Aker Mainstream Renewables, a holding company co-owned by Aker Horizons, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Irish minority shareholders, to integrate Aker Offshore Wind into the Mainstream group. Aker Offshore Wind is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aker Horizons. On completion of the transaction, Aker Horizons' ownership in Mainstream will be approximately 58.6 percent.

"The strong industrial logic for combining Aker Offshore Wind and Mainstream includes complementary footprint and capabilities, increased scale, and improved access to financing," said Mary Quaney, Chief Executive Officer of Mainstream. "Combining Aker Offshore Wind's strong technical and engineering capabilities, and early mover position in floating offshore wind, with Mainstream's proven project development methodology, execution track record and global presence unlocks new opportunities worldwide."

"The consolidation of Aker Horizons' interests in renewable energy will accelerate Mainstream's transformation into a global renewable energy major with leading floating and fixed offshore wind capabilities," said Kristian Røkke, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Horizons and Chairman of Mainstream. "Accelerating the deployment of renewable energy including deep-water offshore wind is essential to reaching Net Zero in 2050. According to IEA estimates, annual additions of solar PV and wind power in excess of 1,000 gigawatts are required by 2030. Mainstream is Aker Horizons' platform to drive the transition toward a clean energy sector, with ongoing projects on five continents."

Tove Røskaft has been appointed Head of Offshore Wind at Mainstream, reporting to Quaney. During her 25-year career at the Aker group, Røskaft has held a range of executive leadership positions across offshore products and operations as well as corporate management, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Aker Offshore Wind. She brings a deep knowledge of the offshore industry and extensive international leadership experience to the role.

The floating wind market is projected to grow rapidly in coming years, as several countries have launched ambitious targets to develop gigawatts of wind energy, with about 70-80 percent of offshore wind resources located at water depths only suitable for floating foundations.

Mainstream's offshore business will continue to develop existing project opportunities for fixed and floating wind in markets such as Norway, Sweden, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Ireland, the UK and the US, while exploring opportunities in new markets.

An Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in Aker Mainstream Renewables on 15 July, 2022 to approve the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in August 2022.

ENDS

Contact info

For further information, please contact:

Ivar Simensen, Communications, Tel: +47 46 40 23 17, ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Emmet Curley, Head of Communications & Positioning, Tel: +353 86 2411

690, emmet.curley@mainstreamrp.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 91 51 00 00, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green industrial projects and technologies that accelerate the net zero transition. The company holds assets across renewable energy and carbon capture, and develops green industrial hubs that combine low -cost renewable energy with hydrogen production and downstream applications. As part of the Aker group and its 180-year industrial heritage, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise to solve fundamental challenges to sustainable existence. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Through its portfolio companies, Aker Horizons employs over 1,200 people across 18 countries and five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

About Mainstream Renewable Power

Mainstream Renewable Power is a leading pure-play renewable energy company, with wind and solar assets across global markets, including in Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Mainstream is one of the most successful developers of gigawatt-scale renewables platforms, across onshore wind, offshore wind, and solar power generation. It has successfully delivered 6.5 GW of wind and solar generation assets to financial close-ready and has a global portfolio of 27 GW.  In May 2021, Aker Horizons acquired a majority stake in Mainstream, and in April 2022, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. joined Aker Horizons as a long-term strategic investor. Aker Horizons and Mitsui now own 54.4% and 27.5%, respectively of Mainstream, with both helping to accelerate the delivery of its high-quality pipeline. Mainstream has raised more than EUR 3.0 billion in project finance to date and employs more than 500 people across five continents.

www.mainstreamrp.com

About Aker Offshore Wind

Aker Offshore Wind is an offshore wind developer focused on assets in deep waters and specialized on floating energy systems. With global operations, the current portfolio consists of development projects and prospects located in Asia, North America and Europe. Aker Offshore Wind effectively deploys cost effective technologies from decades of offshore energy development. The company is wholly-owned by Aker Horizons. www.akeroffshorewind.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/mainstream-and-aker-offshore-wind-combine-to-create-global-frontrunner-in-offshore-wind,c3600038

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mainstream-and-aker-offshore-wind-combine-to-create-global-frontrunner-in-offshore-wind-301584433.html

SOURCE Aker Horizons

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • Oil prices could spike ‘well over $150’ a barrel, energy analyst says

    Neal Dingmann, Truist Managing Director of Energy Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy markets and the outlook for oil prices through the second half of the year.

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • Citron's Left says crypto is a 'complete fraud'

    Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best known short-sellers, on Monday described cryptocurrencies as a "fraud." Asked at a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: "I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over." He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best natural gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the gas market, go directly to the 5 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now. Natural gas prices have risen by 700% in Europe since the start of 2021. This has taken […]

  • What big Wall Street banks say about where the S&P 500 will end 2022

    Investors are watching for guidance from Wall Street on whether the recent rally could hold up toward the end of the year

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks continued to slump today, as investors prepare for the start of earnings season and new data this week that will provide a glimpse into the current state of inflation. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded nearly 9% lower in the final hour of trading. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 1.4% lower, and shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% lower.

  • Bill Gross Favors T-Bills Over Stocks, Bonds as Recession Looms Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross has one piece of advice for those looking to buy dips in bonds, stocks and commodities: just don’t.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadThe former bond king said one-year Treasury bills are a better alternative to almost any other investments, as the

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Runs Into China Wall; Tesla, Twitter Tumble On This

    Stocks fell from resistance Monday on China news and looming inflation data. Tesla, Twitter and Alibaba were big losers.

  • The debt markets are acting 'smarter than the stock market': Strategist

    Wealth Consulting Group CEO Jimmy Lee and Key Advisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market volatility amid recession indicators and the Fed's rate hike cycle.

  • Demand for Smartphones Is Slowing. These 3 Stocks Could Be at Risk, Analysts Say.

    Last month, the research firm IDC lowered its forecast for smartphone shipments, predicting a decline of 3.5% this year from 2021.

  • These Two REITs Could Be Sleeping Giants

    The first time I heard the expression “sleeping giant” was when I ran across the supposed quote from Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, who wrote in his journal about the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor: “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” That sleeping giant, of course, was the United States of America. After the attack, America woke up to its place in history and the world, and the Greatest Generation used its latent strength to defeat the

  • Broadcom loses top software exec in the middle of VMware deal to head combined Citrix-Tibco company

    Broadcom Inc.'s head of software Tom Krause is leaving the company in the middle of a $61 billion software acquisition he helped bring about, which analysts called "a surprise" and "not the greatest of news" Monday morning.

  • The world's largest asset manager just cut its outlook for the stock market

    BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has downgraded its outlook for equities, citing increasing economic uncertainty and persistent inflation.

  • This Analyst Cut His Price Target for Nvidia Stock. Its Challenges Go Beyond Russia and China.

    Piper Sandler trimmed its price target for the semiconductor company, but continues to rate the stock at Overweight.

  • “Best Store of Value”: 10 Commodity Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss 10 commodity stocks to buy on the dip. If you want to see more commodity stocks in this selection, check out 5 Commodity Stocks to Buy on the Dip. Commodities are coming down from the highs they reached in the first half of 2022, on the back of Russia-Ukraine war, […]