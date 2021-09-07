U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

Mainstream Fund Services Selects Harmonate To Press Advantage In High-Performance Fund Services Movement

·2 min read
In this article:
Harmonate to Support Range and Depth of Mainstream's Document and Reporting Processes, and Data Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonate announced Mainstream Fund Services, the global provider of full-service fund administration, and part of Mainstream Group Holdings Limited (ASX: MAI) ("Mainstream"), has selected Harmonate to provide private capital data operations.

Harmonate is partnering with Mainstream to consolidate their excellence in the automation of document and data processing and intelligence. The relationship encompasses both the range of documents and reporting automated, and the comprehensiveness of each workflow.

"Mainstream is one of the first global fund services firms to recognize and respond to private capital leaders' expectations for software development-style speed and agility in their operations," said Harmonate CEO Kevin Walkup. "The implementation of more nimble and controlled operations has been a revelation that's spreading. Harmonate shares Mainstream's detail-oriented obsession and drive to expand the range of data that is automated, and the quality of that automation in each workflow."

"Mainstream exemplifies a new high performance fund services model," said James Wheatley of Mainstream Fund Services. "We are helping answer demand for a single source solution for agile and complete global financial services. Our engagement with Harmonate is part of our commitment to select the best in breed from each category of technology, collectively assembling the digital foundations making a fund administration renaissance possible."

Harmonate is the leader in its specialty, through the range of private capital documents and datasets its Conductor platform automates, the comprehensiveness of its ingestion of dimensions within each document type and dataset, and the platform's configurability and speed. Conductor offers vastly superior data and operations intelligence, allowing private capital middle and back-offices to step up from analog static task flows to agile digital streaming performance.

Finance teams now furnish front offices with more and better options for sourcing and deploying capital, supporting an expanded role for private capital in the new economy.

Harmonate has disclosed its platform offering today includes but is not limited to automation of –

  • Partner capital statements

  • Capital calls

  • Distribution notices

  • Financial statements

  • Schedule of investments

  • Trade tickets/confirmations

  • Subscription Docs

  • Valuation memos

  • W-8

  • K1s

About Harmonate

Harmonate is a quality-first data services platform for private capital that frees operations from the limits of legacy analog systems and closes the information gap between all stakeholders on fund managers' terms. The company's purpose-built solutions streamline middle and back office processes — simplify complex, high-volume transactions, and help ensure security and regulatory compliance through each step of a fund's life cycle. For more information, please visit harmonate.com.

Media Contact:
Christopher Gale
chris@galestrategies.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mainstream-fund-services-selects-harmonate-to-press-advantage-in-high-performance-fund-services-movement-301369757.html

SOURCE Harmonate

