U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,922.25
    -24.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,835.00
    -236.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,590.00
    -54.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.50
    -13.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.90
    -1.84 (-2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    2,007.90
    +34.40 (+1.74%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.25 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0647
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.40
    +4.41 (+19.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7090
    -1.0940 (-0.83%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,175.84
    +1,199.86 (+4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.00
    +41.99 (+7.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.89
    -51.51 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Mainstream Renewable Power and Actis complete sale of Lekela Power

PR Newswire
·4 min read

  • Transaction generates net proceeds to Mainstream of approximately USD 90 million, subject to certain closing adjustments

  • Lekela is the African continent's largest pure-play renewable energy Independent Power Producer (`IPP') with over 1 GW of fully operational wind assets

  • The planned exit reflects the successful culmination of Mainstream and Actis' partnership strategy for Lekela

FORNEBU, Norway, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Aker Horizons ASA dated 18 July 2022 regarding Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream"), the global wind and solar company majority-owned by Aker Horizons, and Actis', a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure, agreement to sell the Lekela Power platform. Mainstream and Actis today announced the completion of the sale of 100 percent of the Lekela platform to Infinity Power, a joint venture between Egypt's Infinity and UAE's Masdar.

The transaction generates net proceeds to Mainstream of approximately USD 90 million, subject to certain closing adjustments, with the transaction valued at an enterprise value of approximately USD 1.5 billion.

Lekela was established in 2015 in a joint venture between Actis (60 percent), and a Mainstream-led consortium called Mainstream Renewable Power Africa Holdings ('MRPAH') (40 percent), to deliver clean, reliable energy across Africa. Lekela has since become Africa's largest pure-play renewable energy IPP, with over 1 GW of fully-operational wind assets, including five operational wind farms in South Africa (624 MW), one operational wind farm in Egypt (252 MW), one operational wind farm in Senegal (159 MW) as well as development opportunities in Ghana, Senegal and Egypt.

The exit reflects the successful culmination of Actis and Mainstream's partnership strategy for Lekela, following a comprehensive value creation approach. With the support of Actis and Mainstream's dedicated sustainability professionals, Lekela has implemented the highest international standards in health, safety and environmental protection.

Lekela has also developed a deep commitment to local development and continues to operate a community investment programme that finances entrepreneurship, educational and environmental protection initiatives. Throughout the development, construction and operations journey, Actis and Mainstream have delivered on their robust sustainable development standards, guided by close engagement with local communities.

"We are immensely proud of the role we have played in building and nurturing what is today Africa's largest pure-play renewable energy IPP and I am confident that Lekela will continue to make a major contribution to a just, and therefore sustainable, energy transition. Mainstream is deeply committed to our mission of leading the global transition to renewable energy and our 150-strong proudly South African team is focused on bringing our 11.5 GW pipeline of wind and solar projects in South Africa to fruition this decade and beyond," said Mary Quaney, Group Chief Executive of Mainstream Renewable Power.

Citi and Clifford Chance advised Mainstream and Actis on the Lekela transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Emmet Curley, Communications, Mainstream Renewable Power
Tel: +353 86 2411 690
Emmet.curley@mainstreamrp.com

Elizabeth Adams, FTI Consulting
Tel: +44 7974 982331

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Aker Horizons
Tel: +47 915 10 000,
christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

About Mainstream Renewable Power

Mainstream Renewable Power is a leading pure-play renewable energy company, with wind and solar assets across global markets, including in Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Mainstream is one of the most successful developers of gigawatt-scale renewables platforms, across onshore wind, offshore wind, and solar power generation. It has successfully delivered 6.5 GW of wind and solar generation assets to financial close-ready and has a global pipeline of over 21.7 GW, with 1.5 GW in operation and under construction.  
www.mainstreamrp.com

About Aker Horizons
Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Through its portfolio companies, Aker Horizons employs over 1,200 people across 18 countries and five continents.
www.akerhorizons.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mainstream-renewable-power-and-actis-complete-sale-of-lekela-power-301775839.html

SOURCE Aker Horizons

Recommended Stories

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • HSBC Tumbles in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global C

  • Investors dump Credit Suisse stock and bonds after UBS rescue

    LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) -Investors dumped Credit Suisse shares and bonds on Monday after rival UBS agreed at the weekend to take over the 167-year old bank for just a fraction of its market value, with hefty backstops from the Swiss government. Credit Suisse shares slid by almost 62% in Swiss premarket trading to around 0.61 Swiss francs ($0.6578), while the value of its additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds - a type of contingent convertible bonds that is considered to be the riskiest type of debt banks can use - dropped as low as 1 cent on the dollar after the bank said 16 billion Swiss francs worth of the debt will be written down to zero. "In theory, there is no reason for the Credit Suisse crisis to extend, as what triggered the last quake for Credit Suisse was a confidence crisis – which doesn't concern UBS - a bank outside of the turmoil, with, in addition, ample liquidity and guarantee from the SNB (Swiss National Bank) and the government."

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • Is it safe to buy now or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Morgan Stanley's stock chief says you should sell any rallies — but here are 3 stocks the big bank still likes

    Tough times aren’t over, but opportunities abound.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • US Banks on ‘Bumpy’ Path as First Republic’s Troubles Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Just weeks ago, they were bit players in the giant US banking system. Now, a handful of regional lenders are at the heart of a crisis that’s shaken the country and engaged the likes of Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed

  • Sharon Stone: I lost half my fortune in banking crisis

    As one of Hollywood’s most famous femme fatales, Sharon Stone has regularly played the part of the glamorous and seductive woman who lures unsuspecting men to rack and ruin.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Risky Credit Suisse Bond Wipeout Upends $275 Billion Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Among the biggest losers in the shotgun sale of Credit Suisse Group AG are investors in the firm’s riskiest bonds, known as AT1s, worth $17 billion. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingThese money man

  • Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

    Switzerland awoke to a new era on Monday after UBS swept up Credit Suisse in a government-brokered rescue that dented the country's long-held pride in its banking expertise. A bank employee association said it was deeply shocked by the potential consequences from the deal to save the 167-year-old Credit Suisse after customer and market confidence in the lender evaporated. In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Credit Suisse Deal; 7 Stocks Near Buy Points

    UBS will buy its ailing Swiss rival for just over $3 billion. First Republic Bank and the upcoming Fed meeting also are in focus.

  • Oil Spread Slumps Most Since January in Latest Sign of Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- A key barometer of oil market health has slumped as strikes in France worsened sentiment amid turmoil in the banking sector.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingBrent’s nearest timespread — a measure o

  • Goldman Readies Claims Trading for Wiped Out Credit Suisse Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders were preparing to take bids on claims against Credit Suisse Group AG’s riskiest bonds after the takeover of the Swiss lender wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) of the debt.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion

  • Mark Cuban told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb’ — and he wants bitcoin to plunge so he can buy even more. These are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

    Is crypto really the new gold?

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • Cathie Wood Calls One Reaction to SVB Collapse 'Disturbing'

    Cathie Wood is perplexed. The Ark Invest CEO appeared on Fox Business Channel March 17 to offer her view on what she is disturbed about regarding a response to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse. "What is disturbing to me, is to hear Larry Summers, Mohamed El-Erian and others say, 'well, 25 basis points, (at least) it won't be 50 basis points,'" Wood said.

  • First Republic Bank Looms Large for U.S. Regulators After Credit Suisse Sale

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell are seeking to reassure investors to halt a slide in financial stocks.

  • Credit Suisse Bond-Wipeout Threatens $250 Billion Market

    Credit Suisse Group emergency merger with UBS Group will wipe out the bank’s riskiest bonds, rattling investors in the quarter-trillion-dollar market for similar European bank debt. Credit Suisse also referenced the decision in a statement, saying it was informed by Finma that the bonds would be “written off to zero.” AT1 bonds—also known as contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos—were introduced after the financial crisis as a way to transfer banking risk away from taxpayers and onto bondholders.