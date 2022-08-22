U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,182.00
    -49.50 (-1.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,400.00
    -306.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,065.50
    -203.00 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.40
    -23.70 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.96
    -0.81 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.20
    -17.70 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    -0.28 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0007
    -0.0037 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.16
    +3.60 (+18.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1806
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8090
    -0.1210 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,157.64
    -238.28 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.55
    -50.05 (-9.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.79
    -37.58 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds Win 1.8 GW ScotWind Site

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AKH.OL
  • AKHO.OL

FORNEBU, Norway, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream"), the global renewable energy company majority-owned by Aker Horizons, and Ocean Winds, the international company dedicated to offshore wind energy, have been appointed preferred bidder by Crown Estate Scotland for an area with the potential for a 1.8 GW offshore wind farm off the Shetland Islands in Scotland.

Mainstream and Ocean Winds, as the preferred bidders, are now offered the opportunity to enter into an option agreement for the site which is located east of the Shetland Islands in approximately 100m water depth and is well suited for floating offshore wind. The project partners, which hold a 50-50 ownership, are committed to developing floating offshore wind on an industrial scale in Scotland, generating local jobs and opportunities in Scotland and the Shetland Islands. The site output is expected to power for the equivalent of over 2 million homes.

"We are proud of Mainstream and Ocean Winds' success in the ScotWind process. It is a testament to the strength of the partnership, and to Mainstream's standing as a leading developer of gigawatt-scale renewables platforms with significant offshore technology expertise. This was further reinforced by the company's recent combination with Aker Offshore Wind," said Kristian Røkke, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Horizons and Chairman of Mainstream.

"This is a very significant win for Mainstream, which plays to our key strengths as a global leader in floating offshore wind technology as well as our track record in offshore wind project development," said Mainstream's Chief Executive Officer Mary Quaney. "In Scotland, we have already developed the 450 MW Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm and we now look forward to working with all stakeholders to further develop and strengthen Scotland's offshore wind industry and help position it as a global leader in floating offshore wind power."

Mainstream and Aker Offshore Wind in August 2022 completed a transaction to combine the two companies to create a stronger renewable energy company with more than 27 GW net portfolio. Combining Aker Offshore Wind's strong technical and engineering capabilities and early mover position in floating offshore wind with Mainstream's proven project development methodology, execution track record and global presence unlocks new opportunities worldwide. The company is currently bringing forward multi-gigawatt scale developments of offshore wind assets in markets including Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Norway, Ireland and Sweden.

Mainstream, through its combination with Aker Offshore Wind, has already partnered with Ocean Winds in the joint venture KF Wind in South Korea and are in consortium to bid in the upcoming leasing round for floating wind at Utsira Nord in Norway. Mainstream and Ocean Winds are also major shareholders of the leading floating wind technology provider Principle Power.

"We are proud of the strength that Ocean Winds and Mainstream Renewable Power teams have combined to secure this major new project," said Bautista Rodriguez, Ocean Winds' chief executive officer.  "As Ocean Winds, we are looking forward to using our more than 10-year expertise as pioneer in floating offshore wind farms from development to operation to progress this large floating project awarded with Mainstream, as well as the 500 MW floating project also awarded to Ocean Winds during this clearing round. Both will bring major benefits to Shetland and Scotland, and an important contribution to Net Zero."

Ocean Winds was created as a 50-50 joint venture in 2020 by EDP Renewables and ENGIE. The company is one of Scotland's leading offshore wind developers, with 950 MW currently in operation at Moray East and 882 MW in late development stage at Moray West. In January 2022, Ocean Winds was successful in its ScotWind bid, the Caledonia Offshore Wind Farm, with a plan for up to 2 GW.

About Mainstream Renewable Power

Mainstream Renewable Power is a leading pure-play renewable energy company, with wind and solar assets across global markets, including in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Mainstream is one of the most successful developers of gigawatt-scale renewables platforms, across onshore wind, offshore wind, and solar power generation. It has successfully delivered 6.5 GW of wind and solar generation assets to financial close-ready and has a global portfolio of more than 27 GW.

In May 2021, Aker Horizons acquired a majority stake in Mainstream and, in April 2022, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. joined Aker Horizons as a long-term strategic investor. In August 2022, the transaction to integrate Aker Offshore Wind into the Mainstream Group was completed.

Mainstream is one of the leading developers of offshore wind at scale globally.  It has successfully consented Hornsea One (1.2 GW), the largest operational offshore wind plant in the world today; and developed the Hornsea 2 project (1.4 GW) before selling these projects and the entire Zone in 2015. Mainstream fully consented the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind project in Scotland, where 450 MW is currently under construction. Overall, it has developed and consented 20% of the UK's offshore wind capacity either in operation or under construction. The company is currently bringing forward multi-gigawatt scale developments of offshore wind assets in markets including Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Norway, Ireland, the UK, and Sweden.

Mainstream, through Aker Horizons' ownership and its combination with Aker Offshore Wind, will leverage the decades of offshore energy development experience through the Aker group. Aker has been instrumental in the design and deployment of more than half of all semisubmersible floating offshore installations in the world and has over four decades of experience in Scotland, including a global subsea centre of excellence.

About Ocean Winds

Oceans Wind (OW) is an international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and created as a 50-50 joint venture, owned by EDP Renewables and ENGIE. Based on our belief that offshore wind energy is an essential part of the global energy transition, we develop, finance, build and operate offshore wind farm projects all around the world.

When EDP and ENGIE combined their offshore wind assets and project pipeline to create OW in 2019, the company had a total of 1.5 GW under construction and 4.0 GW under development; OW has been adding rapidly to that portfolio and is now on a trajectory to reach the 2025 target of 5 to 7 GW of projects in operation, or construction, and 5 to 10 GW under advanced development. In 2022, OW's offshore wind gross capacity already operating, in construction or with advanced development rights granted reaches 14.5 GW.

OW, headquartered in Madrid, is currently present in 8 countries, and primarily targets markets in Europe, the United-States, selected parts of Asia, and Brazil.

For more information: www.oceanwinds.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green industrial projects and technologies that accelerate the net zero transition. The company holds assets across renewable energy and carbon capture, and develops green industrial hubs that combine low-cost renewable energy with hydrogen production and downstream applications. As part of the Aker group and its 180-year industrial heritage, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise to solve fundamental challenges to sustainable existence. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Through its portfolio companies, Aker Horizons employs over 1,200 people across 18 countries and five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

For further information, please contact:

Ivar Simensen, Communications, Tel: +47 46 40 23 17,
ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 915 10 000,
christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 17 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Ivar Simensen, Communications at Aker Horizons ASA, on August 22, 2022 at 10:20 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/mainstream-renewable-power-and-ocean-winds-win-1-8-gw-scotwind-site,c3617542

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mainstream-renewable-power-and-ocean-winds-win-1-8-gw-scotwind-site-301609746.html

SOURCE Aker Horizons

Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Rally Retreats, Warren Buffett Stock Soars; Musk Makes FSD Move

    The market rally is retreating with Fed chief Jerome Powell on tap. Warren Buffett stock Occidental Petroleum leads 7 names to watch. Tesla is hiking FSD prices.

  • Stocks Slump Lower, Week Ahead, Tesla, AMC And Gas Prices In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures slide on growth, inflation worries; week ahead: Powell set for key Jackson hole address; Tesla shares slide as musk unveils FSD price hikes; AMC entertainment plummets as Cineworld confirms chapter 11 bankruptcy option and gas prices hit late-February lows as oil extends declines

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway initiated a small stake in the digital consumer bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which is also a big auto lender. In the second quarter of the year, Berkshire more than tripled its position in the stock, purchasing more than 21 million shares in the quarter. With Buffett and Berkshire buying heavily now, is Ally a buy?

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These are two of the most dominant companies on the stock market, and you can buy them at a discount.

  • These are the signs that the bear-market rally in stocks won’t last long, according to Citigroup

    Strategists at Citi Research say the current bear-market rally is in line with the length of an average bear-market bounce, and sentiments improved as much as it typically does. These signs suggest a possible end soon.

  • Cineworld Confirms It’s Considering Chapter 11 Filing in U.S.

    The owner of Regal Cinemas said its theaters are 'open for business as usual and continue to welcome guests and members.'

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • How to Tell if The Stock Market Is Crashing

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Rise and Fall of Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is one of my favorite stocks. Sometimes you'll hear the advice, "Don't fall in love with your stocks." I used to believe that, but now I think it's fine to love your stocks. Did I love Novavax when it went up 3,000% for me in 2020? Yes, I did.

  • 3 Companies That Declared Dividend Increases This Week

    It was a light week for dividend announcements. But Cboe Global Markets, Tapestry, and Winnebago Industries declared increases.

  • Senate Democrats recently proposed $21B in new COVID-19 funding — here are 3 healthcare stocks that could be poised to pop

    The pandemic isn’t over. These stocks could pop again.

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksThe number of Al

  • 65 Million Reasons to Invest in This Recent Warren Buffett-Backed IPO

    Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway have invested in a few initial public offerings in recent years.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Credit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks

    (Bloomberg) -- As someone who’s driven in the Beijing to Paris rally in a vintage Porsche, Ulrich Koerner knows all about staying the course. But the new boss of Credit Suisse Group AG seems to have had enough of the Swiss giant’s investment bank.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer Rall

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Numerous companies and organizations are working to make the metaverse the next iteration of the internet, a place to interact with others digitally, explore new worlds, play some games, and/or hang out with friends. Several technology companies are already fighting to be king of the virtual hill, and two of them -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- are likely to have an outsized influence on the metaverse market, whatever it ends up being. Close your eyes for a moment and picture what you think the metaverse will look like.