MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 45% of the company

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, MainStreet Bancshares' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 14 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

Every investor in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about MainStreet Bancshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MainStreet Bancshares?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in MainStreet Bancshares. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see MainStreet Bancshares' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in MainStreet Bancshares. 1st & Main Growth Partners is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.3% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are AllianceBernstein L.P. and Wellington Management Group LLP, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 7.6%. Additionally, the company's CEO Jeff Dick directly holds 3.1% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of MainStreet Bancshares

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$15m worth of stock in the US$159m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 38% stake in MainStreet Bancshares. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 8.3%, private equity firms could influence the MainStreet Bancshares board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with MainStreet Bancshares (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

