/C O R R E C T I O N -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc./
In the news release, MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Another Record Year, issued 20-Jan-2022 by MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second paragraph, "UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES" tables, "UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA" table, and the "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table have been adjusted to correct the fourth quarter and year-end net interest margins reported in the original. The complete, corrected release follows:
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Another Record Year
Bank Nets $22.2 Million and Improves Net Interest Margin
FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported record net income of $22.2 million for 2021. Year-end results represent:
12.38% return on average equity
1.32% return on average assets
$2.65 per share of common stock (basic and diluted)
$20.94 per common share tangible book value
Going forward, the Company's balance sheet is positioned to respond well in a rising interest rate environment.
Net interest income of $53.5 million is up over 16% from last year. Steady loan rates and reduced funding costs propelled the net interest margin higher by 12 basis points to 3.33% in December 2021, versus 3.21% a year earlier. The Company's efficiency ratio remains solid at 55%.
"Going forward, the Company's balance sheet is positioned to respond well in a rising interest rate environment," said Tom Chmelik, CFO and Senior Executive VP of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "When the Federal Reserve initiates a rate increase, it should have a positive impact on the Company's earnings."
The portfolio of hotel loans continues to perform well, and asset quality remains pristine – as nonperforming assets represent a mere 0.05% of total assets.
The loan portfolio grew 4.1% in 2021. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, originations of $526 million were offset by paydowns and sales of $364 million. Paydowns in 2021 were significantly higher than normal, which was anticipated after the much lower than normal paydowns experienced in 2020. The balance of PPP loans at year-end was $58 million.
Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 38% of the $1.4 billion in total deposits, and 77% of total deposits are core deposits.
"The team committed significant time and energy to helping our customers navigate the PPP debt forgiveness process," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "While this is core to relationship banking, it was counter-productive to balance sheet growth in the short-run. We are very pleased to see the return of robust demand for traditional loans as businesses regain their footing and turn to us to support their growth."
The Company is also mapping out strategic initiatives in other areas. On October 25, 2021, the Company unveiled Avenu™ - its Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform for fintechs. Avenu™ is a proprietary solution purpose built for its fintech partners. With Avenu™, fintech's can be up-and-running as quickly as 60 days. The Company is planning to go live with Avenu™ in the third quarter of 2022. If you are a fintech looking to add payments and deposits to your solution, go to Avenu.bank and join the queue today.
"The solution that the Avenu™ team is developing will be transformational for the Company and the fintech community," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We're demystifying the banking process by offering fintechs modern API connectivity to our robust fintech core. We're also providing a purpose-built training program on banking and compliance that will bring the fintech's team up-to-speed on all they need to know to operate in this space. The net result for the Company should be a significant increase in low-cost deposits and a new source for fee income."
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO
(703) 481-4567
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share data)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30,
2021
March 31, 2021
December 31,
2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
61,827
$
67,992
$
120,121
$
118,399
$
75,935
Federal funds sold
31,372
65,725
56,164
51,598
31,593
Total cash and cash equivalents
93,199
133,717
176,285
169,997
107,528
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
99,913
171,603
165,791
180,028
147,414
Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value
20,349
21,148
21,181
21,449
22,520
Restricted equity securities, at cost
15,609
9,972
9,994
9,642
4,616
Loans held for sale
—
—
—
—
57,006
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $11,697, $11,428, $11,133,
$13,215, and $12,877, respectively
1,341,760
1,246,331
1,256,436
1,299,169
1,230,379
Premises and equipment, net
14,863
14,795
13,929
13,975
14,289
Other real estate owned, net
775
1,158
1,158
1,180
1,180
Accrued interest and other receivables
7,701
4,718
8,752
9,349
9,604
Computer software, net of amortization
2,493
1,165
—
—
—
Bank owned life insurance
36,241
35,987
35,736
25,518
25,341
Other assets
14,499
16,605
18,433
12,722
23,288
Total Assets
$
1,647,402
$
1,657,199
$
1,707,695
$
1,743,029
$
1,643,165
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
530,678
$
475,157
$
486,001
$
492,463
$
370,497
Interest bearing DDA deposits
69,232
63,622
68,028
69,180
70,307
Savings and NOW deposits
85,175
79,556
72,353
72,259
74,099
Money market deposits
267,730
310,776
310,303
342,468
426,600
Time deposits
459,148
485,255
528,247
561,772
496,743
Total deposits
1,411,963
1,414,366
1,464,932
1,538,142
1,438,246
Subordinated debt
29,294
40,635
40,576
14,841
14,834
Other liabilities
17,357
18,169
22,559
17,868
22,420
Total Liabilities
1,458,614
1,473,170
1,528,067
1,570,851
1,475,500
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
Common stock
29,466
29,462
29,446
29,437
29,130
Capital surplus
67,668
67,152
66,667
66,233
66,116
Retained earnings
64,194
59,920
55,676
49,090
44,179
Accumulated other comprehensive income
197
232
576
155
977
Total Stockholders' Equity
188,788
184,029
179,628
172,178
167,665
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,647,402
$
1,657,199
$
1,707,695
$
1,743,029
$
1,643,165
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30,
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
61,743
$
59,634
$
15,532
$
15,162
$
15,257
$
15,792
$
15,933
Interest on investment securities
2,322
2,007
610
585
597
530
519
Interest on federal funds sold
134
431
61
38
20
15
15
Total interest income
64,199
62,072
16,203
15,785
15,874
16,337
16,467
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
229
317
59