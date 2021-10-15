U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,467.10
    +28.84 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,221.67
    +309.11 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,880.73
    +57.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,290.06
    +15.88 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.25
    +0.94 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.80
    -24.10 (-1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    +0.0410 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3773
    +0.0096 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0730
    +0.3960 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,968.15
    +2,529.93 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,416.82
    +10.08 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.30
    +15.59 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Mainstreet Research forms partnership with iPolitics

·2 min read

Move provides in-depth news, polling coverage

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Torstar Corporation (TSX: TS.B) is announcing that Mainstreet Research, a premier public opinion and research company, has become an equity partner with iPolitics, a leading Ottawa-based digital news outlet.

Under the partnership, Mainstreet Research is working with iPolitics to provide top-level political and public policy coverage of federal and provincial affairs, including future elections.

Founded in 2010, Mainstreet Research has an impressive track record in accurately predicting election results at the national, provincial and municipal levels and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for comprehensive market research, analysis and advice.

iPolitics is a non-partisan media organization that provides its subscribers with breaking news, podcasts and in-depth policy analysis of federal and provincial politics, regulatory affairs and key industries. Torstar, through one of its subsidiaries, purchased iPolitics in 2018.

During the recent federal election, in conjunction with Mainstreet Research, iPolitics launched the Electionometer, a best-in-class polling dashboard for Election 2021. The innovative dashboard fundamentally changed the way in which polling and election results were covered in Canada, providing subscribers the opportunity to see polling activity and results happening in real time.

Quito Maggi, founder and president of Mainstreet Research, said he is "thrilled to be partnering with Torstar and the team at iPolitics to offer the best in-depth polling and data visualizations for Canadian politics in addition to the robust coverage that existing iPolitics subscribers have come to expect from the iPolitics team."

Paul Rivett, chair and co-owner of Torstar, said the partnership "complements iPolitics' already-extensive coverage of federal, provincial and municipal politics, offering our subscribers an exclusive package of news and information unmatched by other news organizations. With Mainstreet's polling and data we are an unequalled information source for people interested in government affairs, especially senior business leaders, politicians, government officials and public policy experts."

Torstar Corporation
Torstar is a holding company involved primarily in news and media businesses. The Torstar group includes the Toronto Star and numerous other city and community news organizations. Other investments include Canadian Press, iPolitics, LeaseBusters and Metroland Parcel Services.

SOURCE Torstar Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/15/c8510.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 41.4% this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ocugen has been a meme stock popular with online investors for months. Ocugen received two pieces of good news this week.

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Duck Creek Technologies fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal-2021 earnings conference call. Good afternoon, and welcome to Duck Creek's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal-year 2021, which ended on August 31. On the call with me today is Mike Jackowski, Duck Creek's chief executive officer; and Vinny Chippari, Duck Creek's chief financial officer.

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Two top economic experts have warned that there are signs that the United States economy is headed […]

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • 5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

    These well-known and widely held companies should deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next five years.

  • Johnson & Johnson Puts Talc Injury Claims Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson is turning to bankruptcy court in a controversial attempt to resolve billions of dollars in legal liabilities tied to its talc products, placing a new subsidiary holding the claims into Chapter 11 protection. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight i

  • Alcoa Earnings Top Views; Buyback, New Dividend Fuel Stock

    Alcoa earnings should hit a record amid strong aluminum prices. Analysts are bullish about the prospect for buybacks and dividends.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Boring is beautiful when you are looking to generate income in retirement. That's why these ultra-safe stocks should be in your portfolio.

  • Moderna Stock Is Rising After an Upgrade. This Analyst Says It’s Time to Buy.

    An FDA advisory panel recommended Thursday that Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine be authorized as a third, smaller booster dose for some people.

  • Why Sarepta Therapeutics Fell 14.7% This Week

    Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT), a biotech company that specializes in genetic therapies for rare diseases, dropped 14.7% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. To start the week, the company announced results from its three phase 3 trials for SRP-9001 to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is caused by gene mutations that disrupt the dystrophin protein that is crucial for muscle functions. The trials, which measured the response of SRP-9001 on 120 juvenile patients, said that patients improved on the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) scale compared with untreated patients.

  • Pearson sales rise as 2 million users sign up for new app

    The direct-to-consumer service was launched in July in an attempt to recapture sales it had lost to the second-hand book market.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 39% or More

    Here are three highly profitable stocks that Wall Street thinks will soar 39% or more within the next 12 months. The consensus price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is 39% above the big drugmaker's current share price. This forward earnings multiple is well below the average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4 for pharmaceutical stocks in the S&P 500.

  • Want More Monthly Income? Invest in These 3 Stocks

    Few dividend stocks pay on a monthly basis, but you can still collect cash every month by investing in stocks that pay at different periods. Below, I'll show you how investing just over $22,000 across three stocks -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and BCE (NYSE: BCE) -- can generate at least $100 in cash for your portfolio every month. Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie is a big name in the healthcare industry with revenue topping more than $50 billion over the past 12 months.

  • Why Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Schrödinger Are Volatile This Week

    After the Food and Drug Administration paused Allogene Therapeutics' (NASDAQ: ALLO) clinical trials last week, the stock was crushed. The FDA's intervention appeared to spur trading by ARK Invest in Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), and Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR).

  • The 9 best Vanguard funds for retirees

    If you’re retired or on the brink of retirement and you want a relatively simple  low-cost investment that won’t lead you astray, your search should start with Vanguard mutual funds. Vanguard has more than $7 trillion under its management and is the only mutual fund company with a financial structure built to benefit the shareholders in its mutual funds. It should go without saying that Vanguard funds are no-load funds.